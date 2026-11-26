Amidst escalating tensions, the Congress and Samajwadi Party are clashing over crucial seat-sharing negotiations for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, with Congress MP Imran Masood's claim to Saharanpur seats at the heart of the dispute.

IMAGE: Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi and Imran Masood (right) at the Parliament premises during the ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, July 27, 2026. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points Tensions are rising between Congress and Samajwadi Party over seat-sharing for Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

The dispute primarily involves Congress MP Imran Masood's claim over Saharanpur and Behat assembly seats in Saharanpur district.

Samajwadi Party announced five candidates, including for Saharanpur and Behat, which has miffed the Congress.

Both parties are strategically targeting Muslim and Dalit votes in western Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP performed well in 2022.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has urged Congress to prioritise 'winnability' over the number of seats in their alliance discussions.

Tensions are simmering between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party over seat sharing negotiations and at the centre of the strain between the two parties is Congress MP Imran Masood and his claim to two seats that fall within his parliamentary constituency of Saharanpur.

The two assembly segments that have become a bone of contention between the two parties are -- Saharanpur and Behat.

There are five assembly segments in the Saharanpur Lok Sabha (MP) constituency -- Behat, Saharanpur Nagar, Saharanpur, Deoband and Rampur Maniharan (SC). Saharanpur district has seven assembly seats overall, but Nakur and Gangoh fall under other parliamentary constituencies.

The Saharanpur Seat Dispute

The Samajwadi Party's announcement of five candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls amid the seat-sharing talks with the Congress has exposed alliance constraints.

While the SP has played down the announcement of seats as having declared seats in which its claims were indisputable, the Congress has stated that this should have been avoided when seat-sharing talks were ongoing.

Clearly miffed at the SP leadership announcing the names, including Saharanpur and Behat, Congress's state unit working president Imran Masood has said his party "isn't begging" and he would consult its leadership on whether to continue the seat-sharing negotiations with the SP.

The SP defended its decision, maintaining that four of the five seats where party announced candidates were represented by four sitting MLAs -- Ashu Malik from Saharanpur, Umar Ali Khan from Behat (Saharanpur), Nahid Hasan from Kairana and Mehboob Ali from Amroha, all west Uttar Pradesh seats, where the SP-Congress are likely to face a challenge from BJP ally RLD and the Samajik Parivartan Morcha of Asaduddin Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Aazad.

The fifth candidate, Jyoti Lodhi, has been named from Lalitpur. The SP had earlier declared Tej Narain Pandey alias Pawan Pandey as its candidate from Ayodhya.

It is the announcement of the two Saharanpur district seats that has riled the Congress the most.

Political Maneuvering and Masood's Stance

Of the district's seven Assembly seats, the BJP won five in 2022 -- Deoband, Gangoh, Nakur, Rampur Maniharan (SC) and Saharanpur Nagar -- while the SP won Behat and Saharanpur.

Masood has had a chequered history with the SP and he has often taken jibes at the Akhilesh Yadav-led party.

Masood has switched parties multiple times as he began his political career with the Congress, joined the SP in January 2022, crossed over to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in October that year and eventually returned to the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election which he contested successfully.

Masood's uncle Rasheed Masood, a nine-time parliamentarian, was a noted Muslim leader from the region.

SP leaders have pointed out that the two assembly constituencies that Imran Masood is eyeing -- Saharanpur and Behat -- were won handsomely by Ashu Malik, who polled over 30,000 votes more than his nearest BJP rival, and Umar Ali Khan, who bagged over 37,000 more votes than his BJP rival, in 2022, respectively.

Interestingly, Umar Ali Khan is the son-in-law of Ahmed Bukhari, the imam of Jama Masjid mosque in Delhi.

The SP side has pointed out that the Congress polled a total of 2,849 votes in both seats combined in the 2022 assembly polls and lost it's security deposit. In fact, in Behat, the Congress finished fourth and in the Saharanpur seat, it finished a distant sixth.

Contrasting Claims on Electoral Strength

Masood's camp has argued that the two seats were won by the SP in the assembly polls because Masood was in the SP then and had put his weight behind them.

The Congress side has also argued that Saharanpur was won by Imran Masood by over 64,000 votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the party had secured considerable support in the two assembly segments back then.

Congress leaders also claim that the support for Rahul Gandhi among Muslims and Dalits had helped the SP in several seats in the Lok Sabha polls. However, the SP leaders state that it was the support of their cadre and the 'PDA --Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak' pitch that helped the Congress in the 2024 polls.

There is also a larger narrative battle at play for the two parties which is symbolised by the Saharanpur district.

The district has a substantial Muslim and Dalit population. In the run-up to the polls, the Congress has been eyeing the Muslim and Dalit votes, especially after the BSP being relegated to the background, it believes that the Dalit vote could shift.

The SP, which has primarily relied on Muslim-Yadav combine is also seeking to woo Dalit voters, which have traditionally stayed away from the party but many from the community had made an exception in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

While the SP seems to be strong in the eastern belt of Uttar Pradesh, it is seeking to strengthen itself in the western part of the state where the BJP had done very well in 2022.

Both the Congress and the SP are focussing on gaining ground in western UP that has a high Muslim-Dalit population.

Strategic Battle for Western UP Votes

Since the declaration of seats, the SP and Congress leaders have been trading barbs.

While Masood made the "not beggars" assertion and stated that it is no alliance if one partner "leaves" seats for the other, the SP leaders have stressed on winnability to be the most important factor.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has also urged the Congress to prefer 'winnability' over number of seats, suggesting that both parties jointly identify the strongest candidate for each constituency.