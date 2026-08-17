High-Intensity Sprints Dramatically Alter Body Proteins, Study Finds

Discover how short bursts of high-intensity sprint interval exercise profoundly alter plasma proteins, offering significant health benefits for cardiovascular and metabolic well-being, and even impacting biological aging.
Six sets of 30-second, all-out sprints altered nearly a quarter of the proteins measured immediately afterward, whereas moderate, continuous cycling for 90 minutes altered fewer than one-quarter of one percent, a study has found. Researchers, including those at The Rockefeller University, US, also found that while moderate running on a treadmill changed more proteins than cycling, it still altered far fewer than a quick sprint.
Key Points
- Six 30-second sprints alter nearly 25% of plasma proteins, significantly more than 90 minutes of moderate cycling.
- These sprint-induced protein changes are strongly associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases like obesity and type 2 diabetes.
- Over a quarter of the proteins altered by sprinting are also linked to slower biological aging.
- Sprinting triggers immediate surges in proteins for blood-vessel growth, tissue remodelling, and hormonal signalling.
- Human fat cells show extensive gene activity changes after sprinting, impacting fuel processing and hormone response.
Molecular Impact of Sprinting"SIE (sprint interval exercise) altered (nearly) 25 per cent of detected plasma proteins, including factors involved in angiogenesis (VWF), extracellular matrix remodelling (TIMP3), gut signalling (TFF2), and potential neuro-regulation (POMC)," the authors wrote in the study published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine.The researchers compared the exercise-responsive proteins with health data from more than 53,000 people in the UK Biobank and found that many were associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular and metabolic disease. The link was found to be particularly striking for obesity, type 2 diabetes, and other metabolic disorders -- of 33 proteins associated with a lower risk, 32
were altered by sprinting, compared with just three by moderate exercise. More than a quarter of the 32 proteins were also associated with slower biological aging.