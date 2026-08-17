High-Intensity Sprints Dramatically Alter Body Proteins, Study Finds

Discover how short bursts of high-intensity sprint interval exercise profoundly alter plasma proteins, offering significant health benefits for cardiovascular and metabolic well-being, and even impacting biological aging.

Key Points Six 30-second sprints alter nearly 25% of plasma proteins, significantly more than 90 minutes of moderate cycling.

These sprint-induced protein changes are strongly associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases like obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Over a quarter of the proteins altered by sprinting are also linked to slower biological aging.

Sprinting triggers immediate surges in proteins for blood-vessel growth, tissue remodelling, and hormonal signalling.

Human fat cells show extensive gene activity changes after sprinting, impacting fuel processing and hormone response.

Molecular Impact of Sprinting

Sprinting's Broad Health Benefits

Understanding Exercise Intensity

Six sets of 30-second, all-out sprints altered nearly a quarter of the proteins measured immediately afterward, whereas moderate, continuous cycling for 90 minutes altered fewer than one-quarter of one percent, a study has found. Researchers, including those at The Rockefeller University, US, also found that while moderate running on a treadmill changed more proteins than cycling, it still altered far fewer than a quick sprint."SIE (sprint interval exercise) altered (nearly) 25 per cent of detected plasma proteins, including factors involved in angiogenesis (VWF), extracellular matrix remodelling (TIMP3), gut signalling (TFF2), and potential neuro-regulation (POMC)," the authors wrote in the study published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine.The researchers compared the exercise-responsive proteins with health data from more than 53,000 people in the UK Biobank and found that many were associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular and metabolic disease. The link was found to be particularly striking for obesity, type 2 diabetes, and other metabolic disorders -- of 33 proteins associated with a lower risk, 32were altered by sprinting, compared with just three by moderate exercise. More than a quarter of the 32 proteins were also associated with slower biological aging.Sprinting triggered changes in more than 200 metabolites and also caused an immediate surge of proteins involved in blood-vessel growth, tissue remodelling, and hormonal signalling, the study revealed. The researchers also found that human fat cells exposed to blood collected after sprinting underwent extensive changes in gene activity, shifting how the cells process fuel, respond to hormones, and sense nutrient availability.However, moderate exercise was seen to produce a more modest response -- it was not until three hours after completing the exercise that a meaningful wave of the fatty acids and liver-derived proteins, that typically appear in response to the demands of endurance exercise, were found in the bloodstream, the researchers said. Only minor changes in gene activity were noted in human fat cells exposed to blood collected after moderate cycling."It's well appreciated that different intensities of exercise stimulate distinct body-wide adaptations," lead researcher Luke Olsen, postdoctoral fellow at The Rockefeller University, said. "However, the molecular mechanisms linking these intensity-dependent adaptations have remained largely elusive. Our work suggests that exerkines -- proteins and metabolites released into the bloodstream following exercise -- are highly sensitive to exercise intensity and may be the key mediators of the health-promoting effects of short bursts of vigorous exercise," Olsen said.