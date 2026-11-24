A Special Police Officer and an accomplice have been apprehended in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district for their involvement in illegal opium cultivation and trafficking, leading to the seizure of over one kilogramme of the illicit drug.

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Key Points A Special Police Officer (SPO) and an accomplice were arrested on Tuesday in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district for illegal opium cultivation and trading.

Police seized 1.04 kg of opium from the duo, who were intercepted on a motorcycle heading towards Sonua market on Monday.

The arrested SPO, Kunwar Singh Gagrai, and Rela Horo alias Rela Kashyap confessed to cultivating and trading opium illegally for the past three to four years.

Authorities had been monitoring Gagrai for several months due to his significant role in the illegal drug activities.

An investigation is underway to identify other individuals involved in the racket, their sources, and supply locations.

A Special Police Officer (SPO) and another person were arrested for illegal cultivation and trading of opium following recovery of over one kilogramme of the drug from their possession in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, an officer said on Tuesday.

Acting on specific information that two persons carrying the contraband were travelling on a motorcycle towards Sonua market on Monday, a police team launched a vehicle checking drive at Bannikusum and intercepted the vehicle, SDPO (Chakradharpur) Syed Mustafa Hashmi said at a press conference here.

A thorough search was carried out, and 1.04 kg of opium stuffed in a bag being transported illegally was seized, Hashmi said.

Both persons were arrested, and a case under various sections of the NDPS Act was registered.

Police Officer Confesses To Drug Trade

In the course of interrogation, Hashmi said both the accused, including a Special Police Officer posted at Sonua police station, Kunwar Singh Gagrai (38), confessed to their involvement in the crime.

They confessed that they had been cultivating and trading opium illegally for the past three to four years and it was their source of livelihood, the police officer said.

Ongoing Investigation Into Opium Racket

A thorough investigation was underway to extract crucial information about the racket, including the persons involved, their sources and the trading places where they have been supplying the drug, he said.

The SDPO claimed that Gagrai played a major role in these illegal drug activities, and police were keeping a close watch on him for the past several months to catch him with concrete evidence.

He was aware of where opium was being illegally cultivated and where it was to be supplied, a police officer said.

A case was registered against Gagrai and his accomplice, Rela Horo alias Rela Kashyap (20), who was also involved in the illegal cultivation and trading of opium, the officer said.

The SDPO said the process of dismissing Gagrai from service was already underway.