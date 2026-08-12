Home  » News » SpiceJet passengers struggle in heat after AC fails on Delhi-Pune flight

SpiceJet passengers struggle in heat after AC fails on Delhi-Pune flight

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R August 12, 2026 17:34 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Discover how SpiceJet passengers on a Delhi-Pune flight endured significant discomfort due to an air conditioning issue, prompting an airline response and social media outcry.

IMAGE: Passengers on SpiceJet flight SG 105 from Delhi to Pune protest, condemning extreme heat and humidity caused by a faulty air-conditioning system, New Delhi, August 11, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • SpiceJet passengers on a Delhi-Pune flight faced discomfort due to an air conditioning problem.
  • Social media videos depicted passengers fanning themselves due to heat inside the aircraft.
  • An alternate aircraft was arranged to operate the flight after a last-minute technical issue.
  • SpiceJet stated the AC remained operational but acknowledged discomfort due to Delhi's weather.
  • Sources confirmed passengers endured tough conditions due to AC system issues.

Scores of SpiceJet passengers faced a difficult time on a Pune-bound aircraft due to an air conditioning issue on Tuesday, and another plane was arranged to operate the Pune flight.

Video clips shared on social media showed many passengers standing inside the aircraft and fanning themselves, apparently due to heat.

 

Airline Responds To Passenger Complaints

An airline spokesperson in a statement on Wednesday said the flight SG 105, scheduled to operate from Delhi to Pune, encountered a last-minute technical issue on Tuesday and an alternate aircraft was arranged to operate the flight.

"The air conditioning remained operational throughout. Due to prevailing weather conditions in Delhi, some passengers may have experienced discomfort," the spokesperson said and deeply regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

According to sources, scores of passengers faced a tough time due to heat inside the aircraft, as there were issues with the air conditioning system. Details about the number of passengers onboard the aircraft could not be ascertained.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

spicejetflight discomfortair conditioning issueairline passengersdelhi-pune flight

More From Rediff

'Lungiwala Slur': Why Sushmita Dev Won't Back Down

'Lungiwala Slur': Why Sushmita Dev Won't Back Down
Parbati Barua: Queen Of The Elephants

Parbati Barua: Queen Of The Elephants
Will India Extradite Sheikh Hasina?

Will India Extradite Sheikh Hasina?

Related Stories

Power outage on flight leaves IndiGo flyers sweating

Power outage on flight leaves IndiGo flyers sweating

Web Stories

World Elephant Day: Haathi Mere Saathi

World Elephant Day: Haathi Mere Saathi
What Makes The Redmi Note 17 Stand Out?

What Makes The Redmi Note 17 Stand Out?
Check Out Honor X6e!

Check Out Honor X6e!