SpiceJet passengers struggle in heat after AC fails on Delhi-Pune flight

Discover how SpiceJet passengers on a Delhi-Pune flight endured significant discomfort due to an air conditioning issue, prompting an airline response and social media outcry.

IMAGE: Passengers on SpiceJet flight SG 105 from Delhi to Pune protest, condemning extreme heat and humidity caused by a faulty air-conditioning system, New Delhi, August 11, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points SpiceJet passengers on a Delhi-Pune flight faced discomfort due to an air conditioning problem.

Social media videos depicted passengers fanning themselves due to heat inside the aircraft.

An alternate aircraft was arranged to operate the flight after a last-minute technical issue.

SpiceJet stated the AC remained operational but acknowledged discomfort due to Delhi's weather.

Sources confirmed passengers endured tough conditions due to AC system issues.

Scores of SpiceJet passengers faced a difficult time on a Pune-bound aircraft due to an air conditioning issue on Tuesday, and another plane was arranged to operate the Pune flight.

Video clips shared on social media showed many passengers standing inside the aircraft and fanning themselves, apparently due to heat.

Airline Responds To Passenger Complaints

An airline spokesperson in a statement on Wednesday said the flight SG 105, scheduled to operate from Delhi to Pune, encountered a last-minute technical issue on Tuesday and an alternate aircraft was arranged to operate the flight.

"The air conditioning remained operational throughout. Due to prevailing weather conditions in Delhi, some passengers may have experienced discomfort," the spokesperson said and deeply regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

According to sources, scores of passengers faced a tough time due to heat inside the aircraft, as there were issues with the air conditioning system. Details about the number of passengers onboard the aircraft could not be ascertained.