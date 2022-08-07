News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SpiceJet flyers walk on Delhi airport tarmac post 45-min wait for bus

SpiceJet flyers walk on Delhi airport tarmac post 45-min wait for bus

By Deepak Patel
August 07, 2022 15:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A significant number of passengers who disembarked from SpiceJet's Hyderabad-Delhi flight on Saturday night had to walk on the airport's tarmac as the airline could not provide a bus for around 45 minutes to take them to the terminal, sources said.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the incident, sources told PTI on Sunday.

Spicejet, however, said there was a brief delay in the arrival of coaches, and once the buses came, all the passengers, including those who had started walking, travelled on them from the tarmac to the terminal building.

 

'Despite repeated requests from our staff, a few passengers started walking towards the terminal. They had barely walked a few metres when the coaches arrived.

'All passengers, including those who had started walking, travelled on the coaches to the terminal building,' it said. 

Passengers are not allowed to walk on the Delhi airport's tarmac area as it is a security risk. There is a demarcated path on the tarmac for vehicles only.

Therefore, the airlines use buses to take passengers from terminal to aircraft or vice versa using the demarcated path.

Currently, SpiceJet is operating not more than 50 per cent of its flights as per the orders of the DGCA.

The regulator had in July imposed the curb on the airline's flights for a period of eight weeks as its planes were involved in at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in the June 19-July 5 period.

SpiceJet's Hyderabad-Delhi flight -- which had 186 passengers on board -- landed at its destination at around 11.24 pm on Saturday, sources said.

One bus came immediately and took a section of the passengers to the terminal 3, they said.

The rest of the passengers waited for about 45 minutes, and as they didn't see any bus coming for them, they started walking towards the terminal which was about 1.5 km away, they noted.

After these passengers walked for around 11 minutes on tarmac, a bus came at around 12.20 am to take them to the terminal, they said.

When asked about this incident, SpiceJet said in a statement: 'The information that passengers of SpiceJet flight Hyderabad-Delhi on 6th August were forced to walk towards the terminal on foot is wrong and is denied.

'There was a brief delay in the arrival of coaches to ferry the passengers from the tarmac to the terminal building.'

'Despite repeated requests from our staff, a few passengers started walking towards the terminal. They had barely walked a few metres when the coaches arrived. All passengers, including those who had started walking, travelled on the coaches to the terminal building,' the airline mentioned.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Deepak Patel
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SpiceJet again! Radar of China-bound freighter fails
SpiceJet again! Radar of China-bound freighter fails
Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight catches fire mid-air
Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight catches fire mid-air
SpiceJet's flight turbulence classified as an accident
SpiceJet's flight turbulence classified as an accident
Sindhu storms into CWG badminton final
Sindhu storms into CWG badminton final
Chess legend Anand elected FIDE deputy president
Chess legend Anand elected FIDE deputy president
Maha cabinet expansion by Aug 15; Fadnavis to get Home
Maha cabinet expansion by Aug 15; Fadnavis to get Home
Indian women's hockey team wins CWG bronze
Indian women's hockey team wins CWG bronze
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

6 yrs after revival, SpiceJet is back where it started

6 yrs after revival, SpiceJet is back where it started

SpiceJet ordered to operate 50% of flights for 8 wks

SpiceJet ordered to operate 50% of flights for 8 wks

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances