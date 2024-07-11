News
SpiceJet employee arrested for slapping CISF jawan at Jaipur airport

SpiceJet employee arrested for slapping CISF jawan at Jaipur airport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 11, 2024 20:39 IST
A SpiceJet staff member was arrested Thursday after she allegedly slapped a Central Industrial Security Force jawan during an argument over security screening, the police and CISF officials said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Anuradha Rani, a food supervisor with the airline, was entering the airport along with other staff through the “vehicle gate” around 4 am when she was stopped by assistant sub-inspector Giriraj Prasad for not having valid permission to use that gate, they said.

 

She was then asked to undergo screening at the nearby entrance for airline crew, but there were no female CISF personnel available at the time, CISF officials said.

Jaipur airport SHO Ral Lal said the ASI called for a female colleague for the security check, but the argument escalated and the SpiceJet employee slapped him.

He said that a case has been registered against the food supervisor under Sections 121 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 132 (assaulting public servant) of Bharat Nyaya Sanhita.

The SHO said that on the basis of a complaint by the ASI, Anuradha Rani has been arrested and the matter is being investigated.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
