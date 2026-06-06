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Home  » News » Speeding Truck Causes Fatal Accident On Delhi-Dehradun Highway

Speeding Truck Causes Fatal Accident On Delhi-Dehradun Highway

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 06, 2026 15:12 IST

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A tragic speeding truck accident on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway in Muzaffarnagar has claimed the lives of three people, including a woman and a child, prompting a police search for the absconding driver.

Key Points

  • Three individuals, including a woman and a child, died in a road accident on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway in Muzaffarnagar.
  • A speeding truck hit their motorcycle from behind near Sisona village, causing immediate fatalities.
  • The truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene after the incident.
  • Police have seized the truck and launched efforts to apprehend the absconding driver and identify the victims.

Three persons, including a woman and a child, were killed after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday, police said. The accident occurred near Sisona village under the Chhapar police station area.

Police Investigate Fatal Highway Accident

According to police, the truck rammed into the motorcycle from behind with great force. The impact was so severe that all three occupants of the two-wheeler died on the spot.

 

Circle Officer (CO) Ravishankar said that the deceased include a man, a woman and a child. Their identities have not yet been established. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, he said.

Police said the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene after the accident. The truck has been seized and efforts are underway to trace the absconding driver. Police are also trying to establish the identities of the victims.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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