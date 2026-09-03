Speeding Thar rams bike in Delhi, kills 2 on the spot

A tragic road accident in Delhi Cantonment involving a speeding Thar SUV and a motorcycle has resulted in the deaths of two individuals.

IMAGE: Locals caught the Thar driver after the accident and handed him over to the police. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points A speeding Thar SUV caused a fatal accident in the Delhi Cantonment area.

Two individuals, Anju and Sukhbir, riding a motorcycle, died in the collision.

The Thar driver was apprehended by locals immediately after the incident and subsequently arrested by police.

Authorities are currently examining CCTV footage to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the crash.

A speeding Thar rammed into a motorcycle in the Delhi Cantonment area, killing both the rider and the pillion passenger, police said on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Anju, aged around 50, and Sukhbir, around 45 years old.

Their bodies have been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem, they said.

The incident occurred late on Wednesday. According to officials, locals caught the Thar driver after the accident and handed him over to the police, who placed him under arrest. The accused runs a dairy business in Rohini.

Police are examining CCTV camera footage from the area to ascertain the circumstances leading to the collision.