Spectacular IAF Helicopter Rehearsal In Varanasi

Glimpses of Indian Air Force helicopters rehearsing for this weekend's air show in Varanasi.

The rehearsal featured helicopters flying in formation over the city ahead of the aerial spectacle.

IAF Helicopters Take to the Skies

IMAGE: Indian Air Force helicopters trail saffron, white and green smoke as they fly in formation during the rehearsal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Indian Air Force helicopters rehearsed formation flying in Varanasi on October 21 ahead of the air show.

The rehearsal showcased coordinated helicopter formations over the city as preparations continued for the aerial event.

A Chinook heavy-lift helicopter featured in the rehearsal, while other aircraft flew in formation over Varanasi.

Formation Flying Highlights the Rehearsal

IMAGE: Helicopters perform a coordinated aerial manoeuvre, leaving coloured smoke trails across the sky. Photograph: ANI Photo

Namo Ghat Becomes a Rehearsal Backdrop

IMAGE: Helicopters fly past a giant folded-hands statue, leaving smoke trails. Photograph: ANI Photo

Chinook Features in the Air Show Rehearsal

IMAGE: An Indian Air Force Chinook heavy-lift helicopter flies over Varanasi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff