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Spectacular IAF Helicopter Rehearsal In Varanasi

By REDIFF NEWS October 22, 2026 11:32 IST 1 Minute Read
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Glimpses of Indian Air Force helicopters rehearsing for this weekend's air show in Varanasi.

The rehearsal featured helicopters flying in formation over the city ahead of the aerial spectacle.

 

IAF Helicopters Take to the Skies

Indian Air Force helicopters fly in formation over Varanasi

IMAGE: Indian Air Force helicopters trail saffron, white and green smoke as they fly in formation during the rehearsal. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Key Points

  • Indian Air Force helicopters rehearsed formation flying in Varanasi on October 21 ahead of the air show.
  • The rehearsal showcased coordinated helicopter formations over the city as preparations continued for the aerial event.
  • A Chinook heavy-lift helicopter featured in the rehearsal, while other aircraft flew in formation over Varanasi.

Formation Flying Highlights the Rehearsal

Helicopters perform a coordinated aerial manoeuvre

IMAGE: Helicopters perform a coordinated aerial manoeuvre, leaving coloured smoke trails across the sky. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Namo Ghat Becomes a Rehearsal Backdrop

Helicopters fly past a giant folded-hands statue

IMAGE: Helicopters fly past a giant folded-hands statue, leaving smoke trails. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Chinook Features in the Air Show Rehearsal

An Indian Air Force Chinook heavy-lift helicopter flies over Varanasi

IMAGE: An Indian Air Force Chinook heavy-lift helicopter flies over Varanasi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

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VaranasiIndian Air ForceIAF Helicopters TakeFormation Flying Highlights the RehearsalAir Show Rehearsal

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