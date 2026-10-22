Spectacular IAF Helicopter Rehearsal In Varanasi

Glimpses of Indian Air Force helicopters rehearsing for this weekend's air show in Varanasi.
The rehearsal featured helicopters flying in formation over the city ahead of the aerial spectacle.
IAF Helicopters Take to the Skies
Key Points
- Indian Air Force helicopters rehearsed formation flying in Varanasi on October 21 ahead of the air show.
- The rehearsal showcased coordinated helicopter formations over the city as preparations continued for the aerial event.
- A Chinook heavy-lift helicopter featured in the rehearsal, while other aircraft flew in formation over Varanasi.
Formation Flying Highlights the Rehearsal
Namo Ghat Becomes a Rehearsal Backdrop
Chinook Features in the Air Show Rehearsal
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff