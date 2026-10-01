Home » News » Pilibhit Court Directs FIR Against 10 Officials Over Alleged Assault On Women Protesters

A special court in Pilibhit has mandated the registration of an FIR against 10 officials, including a sub-divisional magistrate, following serious allegations of assault and misbehaviour with women protesting against liquor shops in a residential area.

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Key Points A special court in Pilibhit has ordered an FIR against 10 officials, including senior administrators, for alleged assault and misbehaviour.

The allegations stem from an incident where women were protesting against liquor shops operating in a residential area.

Complainants alleged that local police failed to register their complaint, leading them to seek judicial intervention.

The court has directed the Madhotanda police station to register the FIR within 24 hours of receiving the order.

Officials involved include the Kalanagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate and Excise Inspector, among others.

A special court here has directed the police to register an FIR against 10 officials, including the then sub-divisional magistrate and circle officer, on allegations of assault and misbehaviour with women protesting against liquor shops operating in a residential area, officials said.

Court Directs Police Action

Special Judge (SC/ST Act) Ram Kishor directed the station house officer of Madhotanda police station to register the FIR within 24 hours of receiving a copy of the order and submit a copy of the FIR before the court.

Circle Officer (Puranpur) Vidhi Bhushan told PTI on Thursday evening that he had not yet received a copy of the court order.

"Once the order is received, action will be taken accordingly," he said, adding that no case had so far been registered at Madhotanda police station.

Background Of The Protest

The incident pertaining to the case took place in Boondibhood village, where residents had allegedly been protesting against two liquor shops operating in a residential area along the Khatima-Uttarakhand road.

In her application filed through advocate Sudhir Tiwari, Sheetal, a villager, alleged that schoolgirls passed in front of the shops and that a temple was also located nearby. Hence, the villagers had been demanding that the liquor shops be removed from the area.

Allegations Of Assault And Police Inaction

According to the complaint, at around 2 am on May 7, 2026, Excise Inspector Deepak Kumar, Kalanagar sub-divisional magistrate, tehsildar, circle officer, station house officer and officials from the revenue, excise and police departments arrived at the liquor shop.

Some women from the village, including Sheetal, Sudha Devi, Sudami Devi, Satyadevi, Phoolmati, Guddi Devi, Mamta and others, then launched a protest at the spot, when they were allegedly assaulted and abused by the officials and employees present there.

Sheetal alleged that her mother-in-law Ramshri was hit with a baton, while she herself was abused, pushed onto the road and assaulted.

Judicial Intervention And Future Steps

The women subsequently approached the Madhotanda police station, but their complaint was allegedly not registered. Sheetal also alleged that no action was taken on a complaint submitted to the superintendent of police.

The complainant thereafter approached the court. After examining the application and hearing the arguments, the special judge directed the Madhotanda Police to register an FIR and investigate the matter.

According to advocate Tiwari, the officials named in the court's directions include Kalanagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Pramesh Kumar, Tehsildar Virendra Kumar, Excise Inspector Deepak Kumar, Naib Tehsildar Akshay Kumar, a revenue inspector and police personnel.

Tiwari said the court passed the order on September 25. It was forwarded for compliance on September 27, but no FIR has been registered so far.

"We will take the matter to the high court if required," he said.