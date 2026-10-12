PMLA Court Greenlights Monetisation Of Rs 3,400 Crore NSEL Assets

Discover how a special PMLA court in Mumbai has authorised the monetisation of over Rs 3,400 crore in attached assets, marking a crucial step towards restitution for thousands of investors impacted by the National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) payment default case.

Key Points

A special PMLA court in Mumbai has permitted the monetisation of over Rs 3,400 crore in attached assets related to the NSEL payment default case.

Up to Rs 1,950 crore from the monetisation will be allocated to 63 Moons Technologies Ltd, acting on behalf of 5,682 specified creditors (investors).

The court's order, issued on October 8, is a significant step towards providing restitution to investors who have been seeking recovery for the last 13 years since the payment default of 2013.

The Enforcement Directorate has attached properties worth Rs 3,464 crore through 35 orders issued since it filed the payment default case in 2015.

The ED will consult with the Competent Authority under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act (MPID Act) for monetisation, as many properties are also attached under this Act.

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said a special PMLA court in Mumbai allowed the monetisation of attached assets worth more than Rs 3,400 crore in the National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL)-linked payment default case.

The court also directed that up to Rs 1,950 crore realised from the monetisation will be paid to 63 Moons Technologies Ltd, acting as the assignee of 5,682 specified creditors (investors), according to the central agency.

The special court will decide the fate of the remaining assets at a later stage.

Court Directs Funds To Investors

The special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court issued the order on October 8, the ED said in a statement.

The agency has attached properties worth a total of Rs 3,464 crore through 35 orders issued since it filed the case in 2015.

The PMLA has a provision for restoring or restituting assets to the victims of financial crimes.

In November 2025, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai bench, had sanctioned a 'scheme of arrangement' under the Companies Act providing a one-time settlement of Rs 1,950 crore.

The scheme was approved by over 92 per cent of the creditors and assures each of them a minimum recovery of about 42 per cent of their verified claims, according to the ED.

Background Of The NSEL Case

It said that since many of these properties are also attached under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act (MPID Act), the ED will carry out the monetisation in consultation with the Competent Authority created under that Act.

The ED case stems from an FIR filed by the Mumbai police (MRA Marg police station) in 2013.

The charges alleged that trading occurred in commodities without actual underlying stocks and the resulting payment default affected about 13,000 investors, with outstanding dues of Rs 5,600 crore.

Commitment To Restitution

"The order (of the PMLA court) is a significant step towards restitution to investors who have been awaiting recovery for the last 13 years since the payment default of 2013," the agency said.

The ED said it "remains committed" to securing assets linked to financial crimes, prosecuting money laundering and facilitating restitution (restoration) to eligible investors and claimants in accordance with the law.