Speaker's post: Rajnath reaches out to Opposition to build consensus

Speaker's post: Rajnath reaches out to Opposition to build consensus

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 25, 2024 11:00 IST
Union minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday led the ruling National Democratic Alliance's efforts in reaching out to opposition parties to build a consensus on the choice for the Lok Sabha Speaker.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and others during the First Session of the 18th Lok Sabha, at the new Parliament building, in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

The NDA candidate for the key parliamentary position will file his nomination on Tuesday, the day scheduled for the process.

 

Sources said the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader spoke to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Stalin among other opposition leaders in efforts to build a consensus.

They said that nomination could be filed for the deputy speaker's position too, but added it will depend on various factors, including the opposition's stand.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
