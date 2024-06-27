News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Speaker chides Hooda for remarks after Tharoor says 'Jai Samvidhan'

Speaker chides Hooda for remarks after Tharoor says 'Jai Samvidhan'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 27, 2024 19:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chided Congress member Deepender Hooda over certain remarks as Shashi Tharoor chanted 'Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan' after taking oath as member of the House.

IMAGE: Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor and Deepender Singh Hooda leave after the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

"He is already taking oath on the Constitution," Birla commented when opposition members chanted 'Jai Samvidhan' as Tharoor took oath as Lok Sabha member.

At this point, Hooda, the MP from Rohtak, said the Speaker should not be objecting to this.

 

"Don't give me any advice on what I should or should not object to. Take your seat," the Speaker said addressing Hooda.

Reacting to the development, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wondered whether one cannot say 'Jai Samvidhan' in Parliament.

'People from the ruling party were not stopped when they raised unparliamentary and unconstitutional slogans in Parliament, but when the opposition MPs raised 'Jai Samvidhan' slogans, they were objected to,' she said in a post on X.

'The anti-Constitution sentiment that emerged during the elections has now taken a new form, which seeks to weaken our Constitution,' Priyanka Gandhi said.

'Will the Constitution, on the basis of which Parliament functions, on which every member takes oath, which gives protection of life and livelihood, be opposed to suppress the voice of the opposition?' the Congress general secretary asked.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why The Speaker's Job Is Important
Why The Speaker's Job Is Important
At LS oath-taking Owaisi says 'Jai ....!', expunged
At LS oath-taking Owaisi says 'Jai ....!', expunged
Birla gets 2nd term as speaker; PM, Rahul escort him
Birla gets 2nd term as speaker; PM, Rahul escort him
How Adani group is revving up its retail play
How Adani group is revving up its retail play
Self-doubt killed, Chanu sets sights on Olympic medal
Self-doubt killed, Chanu sets sights on Olympic medal
Sensex breaches 79K-mark, Nifty scales 24,000
Sensex breaches 79K-mark, Nifty scales 24,000
Former BJP ally Dushyant Chautala ready to back Cong
Former BJP ally Dushyant Chautala ready to back Cong
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Speaker's remarks on Emergency trigger Oppn protests

Speaker's remarks on Emergency trigger Oppn protests

Rahul to Speaker: Reference to Emergency could've...

Rahul to Speaker: Reference to Emergency could've...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances