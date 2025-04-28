HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Spain, Portugal hit by massive power outage

Spain, Portugal hit by massive power outage

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 28, 2025 20:23 IST

x

Spain and Portugal have been hit by power outage on Monday, leaving millions of people without electricity.

IMAGE: Travellers wait outside Atocha train station after it was closed due to a power outage in Madrid, Spain, on April 28, 2025. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

Reports indicate issues with the European electric grid, Euro News reported.

Official sources in Portugal told domestic media that the outage was nationwide, while similar reports have emerged from Spain.

 

Barajas international airport in Madrid was left without power while telecommunications have also been impacted.

Other airports in the region have also come ot a standstill.

Several passengers have been left stranded in the metros in the capitals of Spain and Portugal, with trains stuck in the tunnels between stations, Euronews Portugal reported.

The Spanish government has gathered for an emergency session at Moncloa and is monitoring the situation, Euronews Spain reported.

Citizens of Andorra and areas of France bordering Spain were reporting being hit by the blackout.

According to the latest information, outages have been reported as far as Belgium.

The cause of the power outage is not clear yet.

Domestic media have reported issues with the European electric grid, which impacted national grids in the Iberian Peninsula, Euro News reported.

However, a fire in the south-west of France, on the Alaric mountain, which damaged a high-voltage power line between Perpignan and eastern Narbonne, is also considered a possible cause for the outage.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Power outage forces suspension of play at Madrid Open
Power outage forces suspension of play at Madrid Open
UP minister addresses event in dark after power outage
UP minister addresses event in dark after power outage
London's Heathrow airport closure disrupts flight ops
London's Heathrow airport closure disrupts flight ops
Blackout at Barabati: Fans take over the show
Blackout at Barabati: Fans take over the show
Fire at substation leads to power outage in Chennai
Fire at substation leads to power outage in Chennai

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Samantha's Top 7 Films

webstory image 2

Top 8 Auspicious Dates For Your Big Fat Indian Wedding

webstory image 3

10 Times Actors Played Kashmiris

VIDEOS

'Yeh humara Kashmir hai': Atul Kulkarni reaches Pahalgam days after attack to give terrorists a message7:38

'Yeh humara Kashmir hai': Atul Kulkarni reaches Pahalgam...

Farmers harvest crops early amid Indo-Pak tensions after Pahalgam attack2:43

Farmers harvest crops early amid Indo-Pak tensions after...

Maj Gen GD Bakshi attends premiere of 'The Young Tank Commander'2:51

Maj Gen GD Bakshi attends premiere of 'The Young Tank...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD