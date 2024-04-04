News
SP replaces Meerut LS candidate again; confusion in Moradabad, Rampur too

Source: PTI
April 04, 2024 16:58 IST
The Samajwadi Party on Thursday changed its candidate for a second time in Meerut, replacing Atul Pradhan with former mayor Sunita Verma Pradhan.

IMAGE: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav during the party workers conference, in Lucknow, April 2, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

April 4 was the last date for filing nomination in Meerut, which will go to poll in the second phase of Lok Sabha election in the state.

 

Pradhan, who had filed his nomination on Wednesday, said he accepts the decision of party national president Akhilesh Yadav, who he met in the morning.

In his post on X, Pradhan, who is SP MLA from Sardhana seat said, "Whatever decision national president Akhilesh Yadav ji has taken, I accept it. Soon I will sit with supporters and discuss."

Advocate Bhanu Pratap Singh was replaced by Atul Pradhan.

Confusion also prevailed in Rampur and Moradabad seats, where two candidates filed their nomination claiming themselves to be the SP candidate.

In Rampur, Asim Raza and Mohibulla Nadvi had filed their nomination. Later, Raza's nomination was rejected.

In Moradabad, sitting MP ST Hasan, who had earlier filed his nomination, was replaced by Ruchi Veera.

In Budaun too, party workers have written to the party president to give a ticket to Aditya Yadav instead of his father Shivpal Yadav, who is the party candidate for the seat.

Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhury in a post on X took a dig at his former ally.

"Only the lucky ones in the Opposition get the ticket of a Lok Sabha candidate for a few hours! It's the luck of those whose tickets were denied (later with another candidate)," he wrote.

Voting will be held in Meerut on April 26 in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. The last date for filing nominations for the phase was April 4.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
