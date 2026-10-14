SP Leaders Demand Justice, Threaten Further Agitation In Saharanpur Murder Case

Samajwadi Party leaders Iqra Hasan and Nahid Hasan spearheaded a significant protest in Saharanpur, demanding swift justice and the arrest of all culprits involved in the brutal murder of local trader Arbin Chauhan.

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Key Points Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan and MLA Nahid Hasan led a protest on Wednesday in Saharanpur over the murder of trader Arbin Chauhan.

Protesters, including the victim's mother, demanded the arrest of all accused and threatened further agitation if effective action is not taken within three days.

Police personnel used batons to disperse hundreds of protesters from the Gangoh police station.

Arbin Chauhan (45) was allegedly beaten to death on the night of October 9, and a case has been registered against 11 people based on CCTV footage.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder, with one more in custody, but not all accused have been apprehended.

Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan and MLA Nahid Hasan on Wednesday led a protest by hundreds of people, including family members of a murdered trader, at Gangoh police station in Saharanpur district, demanding the arrest of all the accused.

Protesters Demand Swift Action

The protesters gave the police three days to take effective action in the case and warned of launching another agitation if their demand was not met.

During the protest, the victim's mother staged a sit-in at the police station and demanded bulldozer action against all the accused as well as their killing in an encounter.

Additional personnel from several police stations were called in as the number of protesters increased. Police personnel later used batons to disperse the protesters from the police station.

Details Of The Murder Case

Iqra Hasan said the killing of Arbin Chauhan was a deeply distressing incident and that she had come to support the family in its fight for justice.

Chauhan (45), who owned a factory, was allegedly beaten to death with sticks and weapons by a group of people who reached his factory in Kalrehri village under Gangoh police station limits on the night of October 9. His nephew, Sadiq, was injured in the incident.

After CCTV footage of the incident surfaced, police registered a case against 11 people.

Police Response And Ongoing Investigation

The MP said the police and administration had assured the protesters that action would be taken within two to three days. If effective action was not taken within three days, a large number of people would return to stage a sit-in, she added.

Nahid Hasan said five days had passed since the murder, but all the accused had not yet been arrested. He demanded the immediate arrest of the remaining accused and strict action against them.

Gangoh Circle Officer Shailendra Pratap Gautam told PTI that a case was registered under relevant sections of law, and three people had been arrested in the case, while another person was in custody.