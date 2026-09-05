SP leader booked for offering namaz on UP Circuit House road

Samajwadi Party office bearer Mohammad Usman has been booked in Moradabad for allegedly offering namaz without permission at the Circuit House, leading to charges of public nuisance and traffic obstruction after a video went viral.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party office bearer Mohammad Usman is seen offering namaaz at the Moradabad Circuit House. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points Samajwadi Party office bearer Mohammad Usman booked for offering namaz without permission at Moradabad Circuit House.

The incident allegedly caused traffic obstruction and inconvenience, leading to a police complaint.

A viral video of Usman offering namaz prompted Hindu organisations to demand police action.

Usman, a relative of an SP MLA, was attending a party meeting at the circuit house.

Police registered a case under BNS Sections 285 and 293 for public nuisance and obstruction.

A local Samajwadi Party office bearer Mohammad Usman, has been booked for allegedly offering namaz at the Moradabad Circuit House without permission and obstructing traffic, police said on Saturday.

Usman is also a relative of Samajwadi Party MLA from Bilari, Mohammad Faheem Irfan.

Investigation Into Circuit House Incident

The case was registered at the Majhola police station on Friday night following a complaint by the circuit house's in-charge junior engineer Anil Kumar.

The action came after a video purportedly showing Usman offering namaz on the premises went viral on social media, prompting Hindu organisations to approach police officials and demand action.

According to the complaint, Usman had parked his vehicle on the way inside the circuit house and offered namaz there, allegedly causing inconvenience to people and disrupting traffic.

He had also attended a meeting of Samajwadi Party leaders at the circuit house in connection with the MLC elections, police said.

Moradabad City SP Kumar Ranvijay Singh said the circuit house in-charge had complained that he received a video showing a person offering namaz on the premises without permission.

"It was also alleged that the activity caused obstruction to traffic," he said.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 285 and 293 of the BNS, for causing danger or obstruction in a public way and continuing a public nuisance after an order or prohibition by a public servant, respectively.

Further legal action will be taken after the investigation, the officer said.