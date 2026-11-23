The Samajwadi Party and Congress are actively engaged in positive discussions to forge an alliance and finalise a crucial seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, aiming to present a united front against the incumbent government.

IMAGE: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi with SP president Akhilesh Yadav and his MP wife Dimple Yadav at the launch event of Sonia's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in New Delhi, November 16, 2026. Photograph: Indian National Congress on Facebook

Key Points Samajwadi Party and Congress held initial talks on Monday for a UP assembly polls alliance.

Leaders from both parties described the discussions as "positive" and expect finalisation within two to four days.

The second round of talks is scheduled for tomorrow to iron out details.

Congress is seeking a larger share of seats, citing recent Lok Sabha election outcomes and Rahul Gandhi's national standing.

The alliance aims to counter Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's bid for a third consecutive term in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections due early next year.

The Samajwadi Party and the Congress are likely to finalise their alliance and reach an agreement on seat sharing for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls within the next few days, leaders of the two parties said on Monday after holding the first round of talks in the national capital.

Positive Discussions For Alliance

After a brief meeting at the residence of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari in New Delhi, leaders from both parties described the discussions as "positive" and expressed optimism about finalising the seat-sharing arrangement within two to four days.

Samajwadi Party (SP) general secretary leader Ram Gopal Yadav said the meeting was held in a "very cordial atmosphere" and that the two sides had "listened to each other's views".

"We expect to complete the alliance within the next two to three days. The second round of talks will be held tomorrow," Yadav said.

Speaking with reporters after the meeting, Congress' Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam said the two parties were moving in the right direction.

"The meeting went very well and was positive. We will reach an agreement very soon... it is almost finalised," he said.

"Since the talks are progressing positively, we will not comment on other details, and we will not disclose the seat-sharing details at this stage," he added.

Gautam said another meeting would be held on Tuesday.

Echoing similar sentiments, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Aradhana Misra-Mona said the meeting was held in a positive atmosphere and expressed confidence that everything would be finalised "within the next two to four days".

"I am not talking about numbers. Numbers are not important. ... we will meet again tomorrow, and everything will be finalised," she said.

Strategic Goals And Future Outlook

Both parties contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls independently.

The Congress is citing the outcome of the last Lok Sabha elections and Rahul Gandhi's position as a prominent opposition leader nationally as reasons for seeking a larger share of seats ahead of the 2027 polls.

Ram Gopal Yadav is heading the SP's talks panel, which also includes the party state president Shyam Lal Pal and Lok Sabha MPs Rajiv Rai and Iqra Choudhary.

Neither party has revealed the number of seats on which they are likely to reach an agreement.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is seeking an unprecedented third consecutive term, a prospect the SP-Congress are looking to break.

Elections to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly are due early next year.