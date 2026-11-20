A tragic accident in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, involving the death of a 14-year-old boy has ignited a fierce political blame game between Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's BJP and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, with conflicting accounts emerging about the incident.

IMAGE: The Samajwadi Party released purported CCTV footage, claiming a state roadways bus hit the boy first, followed by a JCB, and that no roadshow was visible at the scene. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 14-year-old boy died in Gorakhpur on Wednesday in an accident, leading to a political row between the Samajwadi Party and BJP.

CM Yogi Adityanath blamed an excavator from Akhilesh Yadav's roadshow for the boy's death, promising strict punishment for those responsible.

The Samajwadi Party released purported CCTV footage, claiming a state roadways bus hit the boy first, followed by a JCB, and that no roadshow was visible at the scene.

Police have registered an FIR against 66 people, including the JCB driver, and are examining CCTV footage and other evidence amid conflicting accounts.

Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of politicising the tragedy and demanded a high-level inquiry, while the CM sanctioned Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to the bereaved family.

A row erupted after a 14-year-old boy died in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur in an accident allegedly involving an excavator that took part in Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's roadshow, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath blaming the SP event for the death and Yadav accusing the BJP of "politicising a tragedy".

Conflicting Accounts Emerge

The boy's family claimed that he was struck during the roadshow on Wednesday. The Samajwadi Party, however, shared purported CCTV footage of the incident, claiming a state roadways bus hit the boy first, followed by the JCB, and that no roadshow or rally was visible in the video.

The boy, Aryavardhan, son of local BJP official Onkar Singh, was critically injured on Wednesday and taken to AIIMS Gorakhpur, where doctors declared him dead, according to police and his family.

According to his father, the Class 10 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Nand Nagar, was walking towards a nearby crossing around 2.30 pm to pick up his sister, Samriddhi, when a JCB participating in the roadshow hit him.

District Magistrate Deepak Meena told PTI Videos on Thursday that the accident occurred around 3.30 pm and that "the boy was riding a scooter when it collided with the JCB".

Police Investigation Underway

Amid differing accounts of the incident, police said an FIR had been registered on the family's complaint at the AIIMS police station on Thursday against 66 people, including JCB driver Sadhu Yadav alias Sadhu Bhaiya, Manoj Yadav, Mrityunjay Yadav alias Bittu, Yogesh Yadav and Chandra Prakash.

They said CCTV footage and other evidence were being examined. SP City Nimish Patil said the investigation was underway and further legal proceedings would follow. Police have not announced a conclusion on the vehicle involved.

Political Blame Game Intensifies

Attacking the Samajwadi Party on Thursday, CM Adityanath said the minor fell victim to the SP's roadshow and he would visit the bereaved family to convey his condolences.

"These people have always exploited people. What was the fault of that innocent boy, barely 13 years old," he said at an event, alleging that the child was "brutally killed".

"The perpetrators will receive strict punishment that their future generations will remember," he said. The CM directed the administration to identify those who had created disorder on the roads and ensure they were punished.

The Samajwadi Party subsequently put forward a different account, claiming that CCTV footage shared by it showed a state roadways bus hitting the boy followed by the JCB. The party also alleged that the footage showed no roadshow or rally at the spot.

In a post on X accompanying the purported footage, the SP alleged that the BJP and Adityanath had made the boy's father give a false account of the incident. It claimed the accident was caused by a "saffron-coloured state roadways bus" and accused the chief minister of focusing on painting buses saffron rather than addressing their condition.

Akhilesh Yadav also accused the chief minister of making allegations "without evidence" and demanded a high-level inquiry.

"It is clearly visible in this video that there is neither a roadshow nor a rally at the spot, which the Uttar Pradesh chief minister is blaming for the incident," he said in a post on X, adding that politicising the accident was an injustice to the bereaved family.

Protests And Official Response

The competing accounts differ on the time of the accident, whether the boy was walking or riding a scooter, and the vehicle involved. While the family alleged that a JCB hit him during the roadshow, the DM said he collided with a JCB while riding a scooter. The SP's claim, based on the footage it shared, is that a roadways bus hit him and no rally was visible at the spot.

The incident triggered protests by the boy's family members and BJP workers, who blocked the Gorakhpur-Deoria road near Jharkhandi crossing around 6 pm on Wednesday. They demanded action against the JCB driver and those who had arranged for it to be part of the roadshow, besides a speed breaker near Jharkhandi Gate.

The protest caused a traffic jam stretching nearly three kilometres on both sides of the road. District Magistrate Meena, Senior Superintendent of Police Kaustubh and SP City Nimish Patil reached the spot. The protest ended around 8 pm after the administration assured the family that its demands would be addressed.

Onkar Singh, district co-convenor of the BJP's Election Commission Liaison Department, lodged a complaint.

Gorakhpur MP and BJP leader Ravi Kishan expressed anguish over the death, saying Onkar Singh had been with him during both his elections.

"His little son has been crushed to death. Political positions and power come and go, but what kind of politics is this, where the desire to win comes at the cost of someone's life?" Kishan said.

Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar also targeted Yadav over the incident. In a post on X, he alleged that people associated with the SP chief's roadshow were responsible for the child's death.

"Your bulldozer, part of the roadshow, took Aryavardhan's life. A bulldozer cannot be handled by everyone," Rajbhar wrote.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, when asked about the incident during his visit to Tiwari Ji Haata after the roadshow, Yadav had said he was unaware of it and alleged that the BJP dragged his name into everything. In an earlier post on X, he had expressed grief over the child's death and said party workers had been asked to meet the family and extend all possible assistance.

Following directions from Adityanath, Gorakhpur Mayor Manglesh Srivastava and local MLA Sarvan Nishad visited the bereaved family and offered condolences.

DM Meena said the administration had assured the family that action would be taken in accordance with the rules. He also said the chief minister had sanctioned immediate financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.