Arson Attack Destroys Soybean Stocks, Farmers Face Rs 14 Lakh Loss In Latur

In a devastating incident, four farmers in Maharashtra's Latur district have lost soybean stocks worth an estimated Rs 14 lakh to an alleged arson attack, deepening their struggles amidst prevailing drought conditions.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Four farmers in Latur, Maharashtra, lost soybean stocks worth approximately Rs 14 lakh due to an alleged arson attack late on Monday night.

The incident has caused panic among farmers already struggling with drought conditions and water scarcity in the region.

The destroyed stocks belonged to Manohar Gangaram Burse, Sheshrao Gangaram Burse, Bhausaheb Tukaram Burse, and Vishnukant Narsing Madlapure.

Police and revenue officials have inspected the site and registered a complaint, with villagers demanding a thorough investigation and financial aid.

Farmers had put considerable effort into cultivating the soybean crops despite limited water availability.

Four farmers suffered losses after soybean stocks kept in heaps in their fields were allegedly set on fire by an unidentified person at a village in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said.

The incident occurred late on Monday night, triggering panic among farmers in the village, particularly as the region is already grappling with drought conditions.

The affected farmers had cultivated soybean crops with considerable effort, using the limited water available for irrigation despite the prevailing water scarcity. After harvesting, they had stored the produce in heaps in their fields, the police said.

Devastating Losses Amidst Drought

The soybean stocks belonging to Manohar Gangaram Burse and Sheshrao Gangaram Burse, each harvested from 18 acres and estimated at 75 quintals, were destroyed in the fire. The stock belonging to Bhausaheb Tukaram Burse, harvested from 7.5 acres and estimated at 50 quintals, was also gutted.

Another heap belonging to Vishnukant Narsing Madlapure, containing around 10 quintals of soybean, was destroyed.

The combined losses suffered by the four farmers have been estimated at around Rs 14 lakh, they said.

Investigation And Demand For Aid

On learning about the incident, farmers and villagers rushed to the spot but found that the four soybean heaps had already been reduced to ashes.

Villagers managed to save another heap, although a portion of the soybean stock in it was damaged by the fire.

Jalkot police inspector Shriram Machewad visited the spot and conducted an inspection, while revenue department official and talathi Akash Pawar carried out the damage assessment.

A complaint has been registered, and villagers have demanded a thorough investigation to identify and apprehend the person responsible. They have also sought immediate financial assistance for the affected farmers, who have suffered a major setback amid the drought-like conditions.