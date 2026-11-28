The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has declared its support for the Centre's Delimitation Bills, strategically aiming to protect Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation and advocating for a 25-year extension of the 1971 Census-based freeze amidst national political debates.

IMAGE: DMK chief M K Stalin presides over the meeting of his party's MPs, Chennai, November 28, 2026. Photograph: Courtesy, @arivalayam/X

Key Points The DMK announced its support for the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bills on Saturday, following a meeting chaired by M K Stalin.

The party's support is contingent on safeguarding Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of parliamentary constituencies and extending the constitutional freeze based on the 1971 Census for another 25 years.

DMK criticised its former ally, the Congress, for an "impracticable U-turn" and "political opportunism" regarding the delimitation issue.

Tamil Nadu's legislative assembly passed a resolution on February 14, 2024, advocating for the 1971 Census proportion to prevent penalising progressive states.

A Joint Action Committee (JAC) was formed, convening in Chennai on March 22, 2025, to call for transparency and a 25-year extension of the freeze on delimitation.

The DMK on Saturday announced it will support the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bills, with senior leader and MP A Raja saying the decision followed deliberations at a meeting of parliamentarians chaired by party chief M K Stalin in Chennai.

While Stalin implied support during his address in the meeting, saying DMK's core demands are included in the Bill, Raja, in post-meeting press briefing, stated it in clear terms.

"We have decided to extend the DMK's support to the proposed (Bills) being introduced to provide a 50 per cent increase in seats across all states from the existing level," said the former Union minister.

Raja added that the DMK maintained consistency in ensuring Tamil Nadu's 7.18 per cent Lok Sabha share remained unaffected. The southern state's share is now set to increase to 7.21 per cent.

Protecting Tamil Nadu's Representation

Earlier, the DMK Parliamentary Party adopted a comprehensive resolution vowing to safeguard Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of parliamentary constituencies and demanding a 25-year extension of the constitutional freeze based on the 1971 Census.

While outlining the party's consistent stand for "Fair Delimitation," the resolution launched a scathing attack on the DMK's former ally, the Congress, accusing it of political opportunism, "surreptitiously jumping ship" for the sake of office, and making an "impracticable U-turn" on the delimitation issue.

Highlighting that the issue of delimitation has reached a "crucial juncture" with the 25-year freeze introduced by the 2002 constitutional amendment nearing its end, the Dravidian party warned that implementing delimitation based on the completed 2011 Census via a simple majority would drastically reduce Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation.

To prevent this eventuality, the DMK MPs resolved to assert during the special session that Tamil Nadu's existing share of 7.18 per cent in the allocation of parliamentary constituencies must not be reduced under any circumstances, and that the current proportion of parliamentary representation among states, determined by the 1971 Census, must remain unchanged and frozen for another 25 years through necessary constitutional amendments.

Tamil Nadu currently has 39 Lok Sabha seats.

DMK's Consistent Stance and Inter-State Efforts

The DMK MPs' meeting recalled that on February 14, 2024, the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly passed a resolution insisting that if constituencies must be increased based on population, the 1971 Census proportion must be maintained so that progressive states are not penalised for their socio-economic development and public welfare programmes.

Following a state cabinet deliberation, an all-party meeting was convened in Chennai on March 5, 2025, which clarified that while Tamil Nadu is not opposed to delimitation in principle, but that it must not become a "punishment" for socio-economic progress, and resolved to form a Joint Action Committee (JAC).

Accordingly, on March 7, 2025, DMK president and then Chief Minister M K Stalin wrote to his counterparts and political leaders of seven potentially affected states -- Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, West Bengal, Odisha, and Punjab -- urging them to nominate representatives to the JAC.

When the JAC convened in Chennai on March 22, 2025, it adopted a resolution calling for transparency and a 25-year extension of the freeze, noting that the legislative intent of the 42nd, 84th, and 87th Constitutional Amendments -- which was to incentivise population control and achieve national population stabilisation -- had not yet been achieved.

Criticising Congress's Delimitation Stance

Terming the Congress's allegations an act of "vileness and sheer political immaturity," the DMK asserted that its policy has consistently been "Fair Delimitation," not "No Delimitation."

Accusing the Congress of throwing its principles into the dustbin and surreptitiously abandoning the alliance at midnight solely for power, the DMK MPs charged that "making U-turns is an ingrained vice of the Congress party". The alliance reference was Congress joining hands with C Joseph Vijay and be a part of his coalition government.

The DMK resolution also called on the Congress to put an end to the "farce" of lecturing the DMK on principles and to desist from the "treacherous" act of supporting moves that undermine the parliamentary representation rights of Tamil Nadu and other southern states.