News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » South Korean President declares emergency amid political crisis

South Korean President declares emergency amid political crisis

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 03, 2024 22:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

South Korean declared an 'emergency martial law' on Tuesday with President Yoon Suk Yeol, accusing the opposition of plotting an 'insurgency' and 'trying to overthrow the free democracy' in the country, as reported by the New York Times.

IMAGE: Police officers walk among the crowd, after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, in Seoul, on December 4, 2024. Photograph: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

In a nationally televised speech, President Yoon denounced the opposition for using its majority in the National Assembly to impeach members of his cabinet and block the passage of his government's budget plans, New York Times reported.

This, he said has 'paralysed the administration'.

 

Yoon further said, "The National Assembly, which should have been the foundation of free democracy, has become a monster that destroys it," the New York Times reported.

According Al Jazeera, President Yoon Suk Yeol said that he will rebuild a free and democratic country through the martial law.

"To safeguard a liberal South Korea from the threats posed by North Korea's communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements... I hereby declare emergency martial law," Yoon said, as reported by Al Jazeera.

He added, "This is an unavoidable measure to ensure the freedom and safety of the people and guarantee the sustainability of the nation against the unrest stirred by these subversive, anti-state elements."

This declaration comes amid rising political tensions in South Korea.

In response, the liberal opposition Democratic Party has called for an emergency meeting, Al Jazeera reported.

Notably, this is the first time a South Korean president has declared martial law since the end of the military dictatorship in the late 1980s.

President Yoon, who was elected in 2022, has been in a near-constant political standoff with the Democratic Party over the budget bill for next year, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
South Korea's Halloween Horror
South Korea's Halloween Horror
How South Korea's ban on short-selling may hit India
How South Korea's ban on short-selling may hit India
22 killed, 8 hurt in S Korea's Lithium battery plant
22 killed, 8 hurt in S Korea's Lithium battery plant
Was mocked on streets for learning Hindi: Sitharaman
Was mocked on streets for learning Hindi: Sitharaman
Sensex pares intra-day high to end up 598 points
Sensex pares intra-day high to end up 598 points
Rahul, Priyanka to visit Sambhal with Cong MPs
Rahul, Priyanka to visit Sambhal with Cong MPs
SEE: When Tendulkar met Kambli
SEE: When Tendulkar met Kambli
More like this
What India can learn from South Korea, Japan
What India can learn from South Korea, Japan
Why the South Korean president came calling
Why the South Korean president came calling

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances