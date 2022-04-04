News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » South Delhi mayor orders closure of meat shops during Navratri

South Delhi mayor orders closure of meat shops during Navratri

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 04, 2022 23:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Monday wrote a letter to the commissioner of the civic body asking him to take necessary action for closure of meat shops under its jurisdiction during the nine-day festival of Navratri.

Photograph: ANI Photo

This is the first time when the civic body has asked for closure of meat shops during Navratri which is being observed from April 2-11.

An official order in this connection is yet to be issued.

In the letter to SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, Suryan said 'religious beliefs and sentiments of devotees are affected' when they come across meat shops or have to bear the foul smell of meat on their way to offer daily prayers to goddess Durga during Navratri.

 

He said during the period of Navratri, devotees of goddess Durga observe fast for nine days with a strict vegetarian diet and abstain from the use of non-vegetarian food items, alcohol and also certain spices.

During these days, people forgo even the use of onion and garlic in their diets and the sight of meat being sold in open or near temples makes them uncomfortable, Suryan said in the letter.

'Keeping in view the sentiments and feelings of the general public, necessary directions may be issued to the officers concerned to take action for the closure of meat shops during the nine-day period of the Navratri festival extending from April 2, 2022 to April 11, 2022,' Suryan wrote in the letter.

He also said some meat shops dump waste in gutters or beside the road, which the stray dogs feed on and is not only unhygienic but also an appalling sight for passerby.

'Such events can be restricted if the meat shops are closed down during the period of Navratri festival in the area under the jurisdiction of SDMC and the closing of meat shops near temples is also necessary to maintain the cleanliness in and around temples,' Suryan wrote.

Later, Suryan told PTI that an official order regarding closure of meat shops will be issued soon and such shops 'will not be allowed to open from Tuesday'.

There are around 1,500 registered meat shops in the jurisdiction of the SDMC.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
PHOTOS: Inside the abandoned meat markets in UP
PHOTOS: Inside the abandoned meat markets in UP
When Hindus ate beef, India was NEVER conquered
When Hindus ate beef, India was NEVER conquered
Time has come to correct what's wrong in meat production market
Time has come to correct what's wrong in meat production market
Putin's war crime: Biden on killings in town near Kyiv
Putin's war crime: Biden on killings in town near Kyiv
'Terror incident' at UP temple: IIT grad injures cops
'Terror incident' at UP temple: IIT grad injures cops
Comical: HC on denial of Wodehouse book to Navlakha
Comical: HC on denial of Wodehouse book to Navlakha
Protests over price rise wash out RS proceedings
Protests over price rise wash out RS proceedings
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

The man who inspired the meat ban in Mumbai

The man who inspired the meat ban in Mumbai

'Gau rakshaks feel they have become emperors'

'Gau rakshaks feel they have become emperors'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances