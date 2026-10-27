South Asian Americans may dump Trump, back Democrats in US midterms

Discover how a significant portion of South Asian American voters, including those who supported Donald Trump in 2024, are now poised to back Democratic candidates in the November 3 midterm elections, driven by key issues like healthcare and concerns over discrimination.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Guardian Centers in Perry, Georgia, US, October 24, 2026. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Key Points A survey indicates 25% of South Asian Americans who voted for US President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election intend to support Democratic candidates in the November 3 midterm elections.

Key issues for South Asian American voters in the midterm polls include cost of living (65%), healthcare (53%), jobs and wages (33%), and education (28%).

Concerns over discrimination are high, with 90% of registered voters having experienced or knowing someone who experienced it, and 48% personally facing it.

The South Asian American community's vote is crucial in battleground states like Michigan and Texas, where their participation could sway election outcomes, as seen in the 2022 and 2024 races.

Chintan Patel of Indian American Impact notes that a quarter of Trump's 2024 voters in the community planning to vote Democratic is a significant shift that could make a difference.

At least 25 percent of South Asian Americans, who voted for US President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, plan to support Democratic candidates in the November 3 midterm elections, according to a survey.

Shifting Allegiances Among South Asian Voters

The survey, conducted by advocacy group Indian American Impact, lists cost of living (65 percent), healthcare (53 percent), jobs and wages (33 percent) and education (28 percent) as key issues for the midterm polls.

Among 800 South Asian registered voters surveyed, 87 percent were Indian-Americans and the remaining 13 percent were Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Nepali, Bhutanese, Maldivian, Afghani, Khmer, and Burmese people.

Among those who voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, 96 percent plan to cast their ballots in favour of a Democratic candidate in the upcoming polls.

The survey found that 67 percent of South Asian Americans who voted for Trump still backed the Republicans, but 25 percent said they would support Democrats.

Key Issues And Voter Sentiment

The survey findings come as early voting has begun in several states, including Texas, where Democratic nominee James Talarico is in a tight race against Republican Ken Paxton, who is supported by Trump.

Vasant Bhatt, a 21-year-old second-generation Indian American who had interned on Senator Ted Cruz's election campaign in 2024, said in a social media post that had voted for Talarico.

"I just cast my ballot for James Talarico. As a second-generation Indian American, I am thoroughly disgusted by the xenophobia, racial resentment, and increasingly brazen attacks on my identity," Bhatt wrote.

The survey also highlighted concerns over discrimination, with 90 percent of registered voters saying they had experienced discrimination or knew someone who had, including 48 percent who said they had personally faced it.

Discrimination Concerns And Voter Engagement

"It comes as no surprise that a quarter of Trump's 2024 voters in our community plan to vote Democratic. This community can make the margin, and we are working to reach every voter who can," Chintan Patel, executive director of Indian American Impact, said in a statement.

The survey also found that 16 per cent of respondents had not voted in any general election since 2020.

Overall, 78 percent of those surveyed said their vote could bring about change, while 79 percent felt elected officials quickly lost touch with ordinary people.

Another 67 percent said public officials did not care about the views of people like them, and 43 percent felt they had no say in government decisions.

Impact In Battleground States

The survey highlighted the potential significance of South Asian American voters in closely contested states.

Michigan is home to roughly 187,000 South Asian residents, and nearly 30,000 registered South Asian voters did not vote in 2022, more than the roughly 19,000 votes that decided the state's 2024 Senate race.

Texas is home to more than 700,000 South Asian residents, and nearly 100,000 registered South Asian voters did not vote in 2022.

The Indian-American community has a strong presence in states such as California, Texas, New Jersey, New York, Washington, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

In battleground states such as Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and North Carolina, even one or two per cent vote matters to swing an election in favour of a particular candidate.