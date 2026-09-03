South African envoy cleared in Zuma-Gupta temple visit row

The South African government has officially cleared its high commissioner to India, Anil Sooklal, of any protocol breaches following his controversial appearance with former president Jacob Zuma and businessman Ajay Gupta at a temple event in Haridwar, India.

IMAGE: South African High Commissioner Anil Sooklal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) confirmed Sooklal provided only customary protocol and logistical support to Jacob Zuma's private visit.

DIRCO clarified that Sooklal attended the Haridwar temple event independently as Head of Mission, not accompanying Zuma or facilitating interaction with Gupta.

The government maintains its position that routine assistance to former heads of state does not authorise them to represent the state or advance official interests.

While Ajay Gupta is not subject to an extradition request, South Africa continues to cooperate with Indian authorities on legal processes involving other Gupta family members.

The South African government has cleared its high commissioner to India, Anil Sooklal, of any breaches of protocol following a controversy over his appearance at a temple in India alongside former president Jacob Zuma and a businessman facing corruption charges in the African country.

South Africa's department of international relations and cooperation (DIRCO) on September 2, Wednesday, also said the government's position on private visits by former heads of state remains that "routine assistance" to them by the high commission does not constitute authorisation "to represent the government of the republic or advance official interests".

"DIRCO has recommended a mechanism that will enable the state to ensure that engagements of this nature are assessed for potential reputational, political, diplomatic or security risks," it said.

High Commissioner Cleared After Internal Review

In a statement, DIRCO said it had completed its internal consultations with Sooklal, explaining that the envoy had extended customary protocol support to the former president and did not facilitate any substantive engagement between Zuma and Ajay Gupta.

Sooklal, who had earlier been recalled for "consultations", is reported to be back at his post in India.

DIRCO minister Ronald Lamola had earlier demanded an explanation after images of Sooklal and Zuma with controversial businessman Gupta attending a temple function in Haridwar in June surfaced online, triggering an outcry in the African nation.

Understanding The Gupta Family Controversy

Gupta, along with his brothers, Anil and Rajesh, fled South Africa on the eve of Zuma's ousting by his own African National Congress (ANC) party in 2018 following allegations of corruption.

Members of the Gupta family stand accused of "state capture", including fleecing South African parastatals of billions of rands, allegedly through their close association with Zuma.

South Africa is still attempting to get Dubai to extradite some members of the Gupta family after they were reported to be living there with their families, although authorities confirmed that there was no extradition order for Ajay Gupta.

"Whilst Mr (Ajay) Gupta is not subject to an extradition request by South Africa, DIRCO continues to facilitate cooperation between South African law enforcement authorities and the Indian authorities in respect of mutual legal assistance requests and other ongoing legal processes involving members of the Gupta family," it said.

DIRCO Explains Sooklal's Role In Zuma's Visit

In its statement, DIRCO explained the reasons for Sooklal meeting Zuma and attending the temple function.

"On June 19, 2026, the presidency informed DIRCO of the forthcoming private visit by former president Jacob Zuma to the Republic of India and requested assistance with the necessary protocol and logistical arrangements.

"In accordance with the established practice applicable to all former presidents, DIRCO subsequently notified the South African high commission in New Delhi and requested that the customary protocol support be provided.

"Information provided by the South African high commission in New Delhi indicates that the Mission did not facilitate any substantive engagement between former president Jacob Zuma and Mr Ajay Gupta during the visit.

"The assistance rendered formed part of the established protocol, administrative and logistical support ordinarily extended to former presidents through official channels, including ceremonial lounge arrangements, airport courtesies, liaison with host government authorities, and related travel facilitation," the statement said.

Upon arrival, the former president was received by the South African high commissioner and a designated mission official in accordance with established protocol, with similar assistance provided upon departure.

High Commissioner's Independent Attendance At Haridwar Event

Regarding the religious event attended in Haridwar, DIRCO said the high commissioner attended in his capacity as Head of Mission following a separate invitation from the host organisers.

He did not accompany Zuma or Gupta, and although Gupta was present among approximately 1,000 invited guests, the high commissioner reported no direct interaction with him, it said.

"The department's assessment is that the Mission's role was confined to ceremonial reception and departure arrangements, as well as attendance at a public religious event for which the high commissioner had been independently invited in his official capacity.

"The information available indicates that the Mission did not arrange, facilitate or participate in any private meetings involving former president Zuma and Mr Gupta," it said.

The Gupta brothers, who are from Uttar Pradesh, built a business empire spanning IT, mining and media after moving to South Africa in the early 1990s.

Around a decade ago, they were accused of using their close ties with then-president Zuma to influence government decisions and profit from the relationship in what later became known as the "state capture" scandal.

The brothers and Zuma denied any wrongdoing.