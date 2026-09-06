'Sound during Hindu festivals....': Maha ministers clash over DJ sound

A significant debate is unfolding in Maharashtra as ministers express conflicting opinions on the use of high-decibel DJ systems during Hindu festivals, prompting calls for adherence to noise pollution norms and a return to traditional celebrations.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the inauguration of 'Mahalaxmi Saras 2026' as state minister Yogesh Kadam (left) looks on, in Mumbai, May 2, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Maharashtra ministers hold conflicting views on the use of high-decibel DJ systems during Hindu festivals.

Minister Yogesh Kadam asserts that festival sound will not be stopped, aligning with Shiv Sena's stance.

Ministers Sanjay Shirsat and Meghana Bordikar advocate for strict adherence to noise pollution norms, with Bordikar sharing a personal tragedy related to DJ systems.

Authorities in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plan strict enforcement against high-decibel sound, urging traditional music.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis supports building consensus to restrict DJ systems and promote traditional festival celebrations.

Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam has asserted that sound during Hindu festivals will not stop, and that this is the stand of the state government as well as his party, the Shiv Sena, amid an intense debate over the use of "DJ" systems.

His cabinet colleagues Sanjay Shirsat and Meghana Bordikar, however, have struck a different note, making a strong pitch against the use of DJ sound systems during festivals.

"I said this firmly in Pune yesterday (Friday), and I am saying this in Mumbai. The sound during our Hindu festival will not be stopped," Kadam, the Minister of State in the Home Department, said in Mumbai on Saturday.

"Festivals are not celebrated like this (without sound). This is the stand of the Shiv Sena and the government," Kadam said at a Dahi Handi event here.

Conflicting Views on Festival Noise

The demand for festivals free of DJs and high-powered loudspeakers has been gaining momentum in the state, with Pune-based activist Vidyanad Bapat emerging as one of the prominent voices opposing the use of high-decibel sound systems that cause noise pollution during festivities.

Minister of State for Health Meghana Bordikar and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat on Sunday stressed the importance of adhering to noise pollution norms.

Speaking to reporters, Bordikar emphasised that while festivals should be celebrated with enthusiasm, they must not cause distress or health hazards to others.

"Unfortunately, my cousin died because of a DJ system last year. We repeatedly appeal to people, and the Supreme Court has also laid down guidelines, but many fail to adhere to them. The use of DJs can lead to fatal consequences, and I have experienced this personal tragedy myself," she said.

Ministers Advocate for Noise Pollution Norms

Echoing her concerns, Shirsat, who belongs to the Shiv Sena, said that the administration in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and police will strictly enforce noise regulations, urging organisers to celebrate with traditional music instead of DJs.

The MLA, who chaired a preparatory meeting for the upcoming Ganesh festival, said that citizens' opinion on the issue is divided, but the administration must prioritise public health.

"As far as our city is concerned, we do not want DJ systems. The police will take strict action as per the law -- offenders will be fined, and their vehicles carrying the equipment will be seized," he warned.

Enforcement and Appeals for Traditional Celebrations

He urged Ganesh mandals to voluntarily refrain from using high-decibel sound systems to avoid action.

"I appeal to people to celebrate with enthusiasm and in a traditional manner. Small children and the elderly should be able to comfortably participate and understand the cultural essence of the Ganesh festival. I believe the mandals will heed our appeal," Shirsat added.

Meanwhile, 31 prominent Ganapati mandals in Pune came together to celebrate a "DJ-free" Dahi Handi on Saturday.

Government Seeks Consensus on DJ Use

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the state government was working to build a consensus on restricting the use of high-decibel DJ systems during festivals and called for a return to traditional ways of celebrating.