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'Sorry mummy, they call me manhoos'; Woman blames inlaws for suicide

Source: PTI July 31, 2026 18:06 IST 3 Minutes Read
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A government teacher's tragic suicide in Dehradun has sparked outrage after a viral video surfaced, detailing her harrowing six-month ordeal of alleged dowry harassment and mental torture by her in-laws.

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IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Unsplash

Key Points

  • Government teacher Srishti Kandari died by suicide at her in-laws' home in Dehradun.
  • A purported video left by Srishti details six months of mental anguish and dowry harassment.
  • She alleged her in-laws called her 'manhoos' (inauspicious) and blamed her for her father-in-law's death.
  • Her husband, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law are booked for dowry death.
  • The 56-second video went viral, highlighting the tragic circumstances of her death.

"Sorry Mummy... I am leaving. I have been enduring all this for the past six months. I can't bear it anymore."

These are probably the last words of Srishti Kandari, who was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her in-laws' home.

Srishti, a government teacher who got married in November last year, was found dead on July 29, Wednesday.

Her husband Saurabh Khatri, who worked at the Uttarakhand Secretariat, her mother-in-law Parveena Devi and sister-in-law Charu have been booked in a case of dowry death.

 

The 30-year-old left behind a purported video for her mother, detailing in heartbreaking detail the ordeal she had been through in the last six months.

Teacher's Viral Suicide Video

"These people can never change.

"I thought everything would be fine... then I thought it would get better later, but these people call me manhoos (inauspicious) every day," she says in the selfie video, sobbing uncontrollably and barely getting her words out.

The purported 56-second video, Srishti's last testament, came into the public domain on Thursday night and quickly went viral.

According to the police, Srishti allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan in a room at her in-laws' home in the Harrawala area on Wednesday.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Tears rolling down her cheeks, Srishti said that she could no longer bear the mental anguish and stress caused by the mistreatment she faced at her in-laws' house over the past months.

Allegations of Dowry Harassment and Blame

According to the police, the case has been registered at the Doiwala police station under Section 80(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint filed by the deceased's mother, Seema Kandari.

Srishti was employed as a teacher at a government school in Tehri district.

In the complaint, Srishti's mother alleged that ever since the marriage, her daughter had been subjected to mental and physical harassment over dowry demands and other issues.

She further alleged that the in-laws constantly humiliated Srishti and taunted her daily by calling her manhoos.

According to the complaint, Srishti's husband and in-laws were also blaming her for the recent death of Khatri's father, claiming that all misfortunes had begun occurring after she entered the household following the marriage.

In her complaint, Seema Kandari has accused Saurabh and his family of murdering her daughter and demanded their immediate arrest.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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