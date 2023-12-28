Soren to attend Ram Mandir inauguration 'if invited'

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said he will attend the inauguration of the Ram temple at Ayodhya in January if he is invited to the programme.

IMAGE: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. Photograph: ANI Photo

Soren, however, said he has not received any invitation for the event so far.

"I have not received any invitation for the inauguration of Ram Mandir so far, but if I receive it, I will attend the ceremony," Soren said while addressing reporters on the completion of four years of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government in the state.

Soren said he is a religious person and visits religious places such as temples and gurudwaras, among others.

On the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to him, the CM said, "No one can keep hiding the truth... the entire nation is watching... I have nothing to say."

He said the government has completed four years but the opposition has been trying to destabilise it ever since the JMM-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal alliance came to power in the state.

"We are tribals but not fools, we know how to tackle the opposition," he added.

Soren recently skipped the sixth summons of the ED issued for questioning in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

The ED had issued the summons to Soren for questioning on December 12 to get his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency has arrested 14 people in the case, including 2011-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Chhavi Ranjan who had earlier served as the director of the state social welfare department and deputy commissioner of Ranchi.

The 48-year-old Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader was questioned by the ED in November last year in another money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state.

Asserting that in a federal structure, the Centre and the state work in coordination, Soren alleged that his government did not receive the expected cooperation from the Centre and is facing many challenges.

Terming corruption as a legacy issue in the state, he claimed his government was making efforts to weed it out and said that a large number of schemes were being undertaken for the first time, including his government's outreach programme 'Aapki Yojna, Aapki Sarkar, Aaapke Dwar' delivering benefits of the government schemes to villagers at their doorsteps.

On the leadership issue of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he said that in a democracy the face (of a leader) is created only by the people and a seat-sharing agreement will be reached soon.

In reply to a query whether pressure was being built on him to move away from the INDIA bloc, he said that those who think that they can scare his government and get anything done will be making a blunder as 'we come from a different political background' and 'we do anything if asked with love'.

"We have seen the history of Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajeev Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. People appreciate the federal structure of the nation but there are some people who create such an environment that people become adversaries," he said.

On EVMs, he said, "I have issues about this but the ECI takes a decision regarding this. In many countries, this technology has been done away with and if the country wants to become Vishwa Guru (world leader), such things should be removed."

On caste census, he said that his government was in favour of it but there were many things that needed to be addressed.