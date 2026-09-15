Sooraj Pancholi: 'Never met Disha Salian, Aaditya Thackeray'

Actor Sooraj Pancholi has vehemently denied any connection to Disha Salian or Aaditya Thackeray, breaking his silence after advocate Nilesh Ojha claimed he was named in the CBI's fresh FIR on Salian's death.

IMAGE: Disha Salian. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Actor Sooraj Pancholi has denied ever meeting Disha Salian or Aaditya Thackeray, expressing distress over being linked to the case.

Pancholi stated he has already been questioned by investigating agencies years ago and is willing to cooperate further with the CBI.

He urged the public not to treat media reports or social media claims as evidence, emphasising that a headline or debate is not a fact.

The CBI has initiated a fresh investigation into Disha Salian's death, nearly six years after she fell from a Mumbai building in June 2020.

'I have never met Late Disha Salian in my life, directly or indirectly. I have also never met Aaditya Thackeray in my life.'

Actor Sooraj Pancholi has broken his silence after Satish Salian's advocate Nilesh Ojha claimed his name was among those mentioned in the FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the death of Disha Salian, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Pancholi said he was 'extremely upset' at being linked to the case and maintained that there was no evidence connecting him to Disha Salian's death.

'I have decided to put this out because I feel it is important to put certain facts clearly in the public domain,' Pancholi wrote, adding that he had remained silent for a long time because he did not want to respond to every report or story about him.

Pancholi's Stance and Cooperation

The actor said he had already been questioned by investigating agencies several years ago and that his statement had been recorded.

He added that he remained willing to cooperate with the CBI or any other agency if he was required to provide further information.

'I HAVE NOTHING TO HIDE!' Pancholi said in his post, while urging people not to treat media reports, television debates or social-media claims as evidence.

'A headline is not evidence. A debate is not evidence. Someone saying something on television does not make it a fact,' he said.

Pancholi also appealed for what he described as a fair and thorough investigation into Disha Salian's death.

At the same time, he called for scrutiny of what he termed 'malicious propaganda and false narratives' surrounding the case, arguing that an individual's reputation should not be damaged without evidence.

His statement comes at a time when the CBI has begun a fresh investigation into the circumstances surrounding Disha Salian's death, nearly six years after she died.

CBI Reopens Disha Salian Death Case

Disha Salian, 28, was found dead on June 8, 2020, after falling from a building in Mumbai's north western suburb of Malad.

Her death had initially been recorded as an accidental death report.

The case was subsequently brought before the Bombay high court by her father Satish Salian, who sought a fresh investigation into the circumstances of her death.

The high court directed the CBI to conduct a probe, citing discrepancies in the earlier investigation and calling for all aspects of the case to be examined.

Following the court's order, the CBI registered an FIR based on a fresh complaint and statement submitted in connection with the case.

The central probe agency has not released any names in the case.

IMAGE: Sooraj Pancholi. Photograph: Sooraj Pancholi/Instagram

Disha Salian's death had attracted considerable public attention because it occurred only six days before Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The two cases have frequently been discussed together in public and on social media, although any connection between them remains a matter for investigation and cannot be established merely through speculation.

The fresh CBI probe is expected to examine the circumstances surrounding Disha Salian's death, the evidence collected during the earlier inquiry and the allegations raised in the new complaint.

Pancholi, meanwhile, has asked that the investigation be allowed to establish the facts.

'I have faith in the law. I have faith in the investigating agencies. And I have faith that ultimately, the truth will come out,' he said, concluding his statement with an appeal.

'Let the facts speak. Let the investigation speak. Let the truth speak. Jai Hind.'