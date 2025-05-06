HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sonu Nigam issues apology hours after justifying his remarks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 06, 2025 12:41 IST

Singer Sonu Nigam issued an apology following his Bengaluru concert row.

IMAGE: Bollywood Singer Sonu Nigam. Photograph: ANI Photo

Nigam, known for tracks like Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, Dil Dooba and No Entry, shared a post on his Instagram handle and said his love for Karnataka is bigger than his ego.

"Sorry, Karnataka. My Love for you, is bigger than my Ego. Love you always," read his post.

 

The incident took place on April 25 when Nigam was performing at a college in Bengaluru. As explained by the singer in his previous video post, he was threatened by a group of boys to sing in the Kannada language.

He responded by saying, "Kannada. Kannada. This is the reason behind the incident in Pahalgam." Many found comments made by Nigam hurtful.

An FIR was also registered at the Avalahalli Police Station in Bengaluru on May 3 against the Bollywood singer.

On Monday, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) announced a 'non-cooperation' campaign against him for his allegedly controversial remark, which hurt the sentiments of the Kannadaigas.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
