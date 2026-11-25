In a shocking incident from Jharkhand, two sons have been arrested for the alleged murder of their 80-year-old mother, whose body was set ablaze after she refused to sign crucial land sale documents.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Two sons were arrested for allegedly killing their 80-year-old mother in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district.

The motive for the murder was the mother's refusal to sign a land sale document.

The incident occurred on Monday night, where the sons reportedly strangled her and then torched her body.

Police recovered the half-burnt body after being alerted by the village chief.

The accused sons, Ravi Mahato and Duryodhan Mahato, confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Two persons were arrested for allegedly killing their 80-year-old mother and setting her body ablaze as she refused to sign a land sale document in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a police officer said on Wednesday.

Family Dispute Turns Fatal Over Property

The incident occurred following an altercation on Monday night in Bandhdih tola of Barabanki village, near Jamshedpur, under MGM police station limits.

The accused sons, Ravi Mahato and Duryodhan Mahato (both mid-50s), wanted to sell a piece of land and were pressuring their octogenarian mother to sign the land sale document, but she was reluctant to do so, the police officer said.

An altercation broke out over the issue, and the two accused persons strangulated her on Monday night and allegedly torched the body.

Meanwhile, the village chief got a hint of the incident and informed the police.

A police team rushed to the spot and recovered the half-burnt body following inspection of the place of occurrence and sent it for post-mortem, the police officer said.

Police have taken both the sons into custody for interrogation. They broke down during interrogation and confessed to the crime, Officer-in-Charge of MGM police station Sachin Kumar Das said.