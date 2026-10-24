Indore Arrest In Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 11th Accused Nabbed

Mumbai Police have made the 11th arrest in the high-profile firing incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car, with Pranjal Thakran apprehended in Indore on Saturday.

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Key Points A 22-year-old man, Pranjal Thakran, was arrested from Indore on Saturday in connection with the firing incident on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.

This arrest marks the 11th person apprehended in the case.

Mumbai Police's Crime Branch, with local police assistance, nabbed Thakran, who had come to Indore five days ago.

The firing incident occurred on the evening of October 18 in Mumbai's Juhu area, targeting Shroff's car, injuring his driver and a bystander.

A 22-year-old man was arrested from Indore on Saturday in connection with the incident of firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, an official said here.

This took the number of people arrested in the case to 11.

Key Arrest In Shroff Firing Probe

A team of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch, with the help from local police, nabbed Pranjal Thakran (22) in a joint operation, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia.

Thakran, originally from Sonipat, Haryana, had come to Indore five days ago for the treatment of his paralysed brother, he said.

As to his role in the October 18 attack, the official said that the Mumbai Police will conduct a detailed interrogation in this regard.

Thakran was being taken to Mumbai on transit remand, Dandotia said.

At least two men fired gunshots at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on the evening of October 18 before speeding away on a motorcycle. The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured.