News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sonia to travel abroad with Rahul, Priyanka for health check-up

Sonia to travel abroad with Rahul, Priyanka for health check-up

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 24, 2022 09:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will travel abroad for medical check-ups and Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will accompany her, the party said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

It did not divulge any specific date of travel or their places of visit but said Rahul Gandhi will address the Congress' 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally in New Delhi on September 4, 2022.

 

'Congress president Sonia Gandhi will be travelling abroad for medical check-ups. She will also visit her ailing mother before she returns to New Delhi,' Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a statement.

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi will be travelling with the Congress president, he said.

Rahul Gandhi will address the Congress' 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally in New Delhi on September 4, 2022, Ramesh said.

Their visit abroad comes at a time when the party is prepping for its Kanyakumari to Kashmir 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' starting September 7.

It also comes ahead of the election of party president, the schedule for which is expected to be out this week.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Gandhis are losing respect within the Congress'
'Gandhis are losing respect within the Congress'
Rahul insists on electing a non-Gandhi as Cong chief
Rahul insists on electing a non-Gandhi as Cong chief
'This is not a fight against the Gandhis'
'This is not a fight against the Gandhis'
Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'
Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'
No Sparklers This Diwali?
No Sparklers This Diwali?
Over To Rain Gods To Lift Consumer Mood
Over To Rain Gods To Lift Consumer Mood
H-1B visa: US reaches cap for 2023
H-1B visa: US reaches cap for 2023
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

If Rahul Gandhi doesn't become Cong chief...: Gehlot

If Rahul Gandhi doesn't become Cong chief...: Gehlot

Do The Gandhis Want To Finish The Congress?

Do The Gandhis Want To Finish The Congress?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances