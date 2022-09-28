News
Rediff.com  » News » Sonia meets Antony, Digvijaya may contest Cong president poll

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 28, 2022 19:06 IST
With the Rajasthan crisis casting a shadow on the Congress' presidential polls, party chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday met senior party leader A K Antony even as party sources indicated that former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh could be in the race for the presidency.

IMAGE: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (right) addresses a press conference as party leader Jairam Ramesh looks on, in New Delhi, August 23, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The meeting with Antony comes days after an open rebellion by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot loyalists on a possible leadership change in the state after indications that Gehlot was backed by the party's top leadership as Gandhi's successor.

However, the action by Gehlot's loyalists has clouded his chances of running for the presidency.

 

It is learnt that Gandhi has discussed the probable candidates for the Congress' president, nomination for which will end on September 30. Polling for the post will take place on October 17 while the result will be announced on October 19.

Meanwhile, sources said senior party leader Digvijaya Singh could also throw his hat into the presidential polls contest and is likely to arrive in Delhi.

It is learnt that Singh is likely to file his nomination for the top post. Sources close to him said this is his personal decision to contest and he has not discussed the issue with the party leadership.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
