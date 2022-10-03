News
Rediff.com  » News » Sonia in K'taka, to join Bharat Jodo Yatra from Oct 6

Sonia in K'taka, to join Bharat Jodo Yatra from Oct 6

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: October 03, 2022 14:30 IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi arrived in this historic town on Monday afternoon for the party's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka.

She will participate in the Yatra on Thursday morning when it resumes after a two day break.

Sonia Gandhi had not campaigned for the party during elections in the recent past due to health reasons.

 

It will be after a long time that Gandhi will participate in the party's public event where a large number of Congress workers are participating.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the 26th day of its almost five month journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will undertake the entire 3,570 km Yatra.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
