Sonia Gandhi's memoir gets new publisher after Penguin backs out

The highly anticipated memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, offering a rare personal and political insight into her life and India's journey.

IMAGE: The memoir has attracted considerable attention ahead of its international publication. Photograph: @HarperCollinsIN/X; AICC/ANI Photo

Key Points HarperCollins India will publish Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love on November 10.

The memoir is described as a dramatic and deeply personal story, offering a rare insider's view of India's journey.

It is expected to cover Gandhi's childhood in post-war Italy, her marriage into the Nehru-Gandhi family, and her entry into politics.

The book has attracted considerable international attention ahead of its worldwide publication.

Penguin Random House India had an "impasse" during discussions to publish the book, despite initial keenness.

HarperCollins India on Friday announced that it will publish Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love in India on November 10.

"One of the most anticipated political memoirs of our time, Belonging is a dramatic and deeply personal story of love, identity, duty and belonging, and offers a rare insider's view of India's journey," HarperCollins said in a statement.

Sonia Gandhi's Personal And Political Journey

There has been much speculation over the India publication of the Congress leader's much anticipated memoir.

US-based Alfred A Knopf, an imprint of Penguin Random House, had said the book would be released worldwide on November 10.

Following the announcement, Penguin Random House India said it had been keen to publish the book but there was an impasse over "a particular issue" during discussions.

The memoir, in which the reclusive Gandhi is expected to write about her childhood in post-war Italy, her marriage into the Nehru-Gandhi family, the assassination of her husband Rajiv Gandhi and her entry into politics, has attracted considerable attention ahead of its international publication.

PRHI is the Indian subsidiary/operating company of Penguin Random House (PRH), the global publishing group.