Sonia Gandhi's memoir creating frenzy, say bookshop owners

'The last time a book brought so many readers to the stores was in 2007, for Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows.'

IMAGE: Aashna Malhotra, Bahrisons Booksellers owner Rajni Malhotra's daughter, clicks a photograph of the store on the launch day of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, at Khan Market in New Delhi, November 10, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sonia Gandhi's memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love has seen remarkable sales across India, with bookstores and online platforms reporting high demand.

Publishing industry experts and booksellers suggest the memoir could be the biggest book launch of the decade across all genres in India.

Most buyers are reportedly in the 25 to 50 age group, showing broad interest beyond traditional political readers.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love continued to create noticeable traction across the country on Wednesday, a day after its release, with readers thronging bookstores or ordering on ecommerce and quick commerce platforms in large numbers.

While platforms were unwilling to share sales numbers, people associated with the publishing industry, bookshop owners and ecommerce platforms were unanimous that they could not remember the last time a memoir sparked such interest. It could even be the decade's biggest launch across genres, they predicted.

Some said most buyers were in the 25 to 50 years age group. Others expressed surprise that Penguin Random House India, which was initially set to publish the book, later withdrew from the project.

Unprecedented Demand and Sales

Sonia Gandhi told The Guardian newspaper in an interview published last week that Penguin was 'uneasy in general with the criticism of the government' and dropped the book after she refused edits.

Penguin has maintained that it withdrew from the project after standard editorial and fact-checking discussions reached an impasse.

Harper Collins India eventually published the book, releasing it on November 10, while Alfred A Knopf published the US edition.

IMAGE: A Bahrisons Booksellers staff member carries a poster of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on the launch day of her memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love, at Khan Market in New Delhi, November 10, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

In the national capital, bookstores have come alive with throngs of readers. "I have grown up in this bookstore and I cannot recall when we witnessed such frenzy for one particular book," Abhinav Bamhi, fourth-generation owner of Faqir Chand Bookstore in New Delhi's Khan Market, said. The store had sold over 100 copies by Wednesday afternoon.

"The last time a book brought so many readers to the stores was in 2007, for Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows. But that was in an era when e-commerce hadn't gained much popularity," Bamhi said.

Taking a guess on the basis of the numbers queuing up at his bookstore, he said Gandhi's memoir could become the decade's biggest launch across all genres in Indian publishing. Most buyers across stores are 25 TO 50 years old, Bamhi said.

Online, Offline Success

The book saw brisk sales not just at Khan Market, whose patrons were once described by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the 'Khan Market Gang' in an apparent allusion to the city's elite. Across the country's bigger cities, such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, people queued up to buy the memoir.

Sales have been equally brisk online. Gandhi's memoir is available on ecommerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, as well as quick-commerce platform Blinkit. On Blinkit, the autobiography is priced at Rs 849, at a discount of Rs 450 on the maximum retail price, but availability appeared limited to select locations. A quick check showed the book was out of stock in some locations, but available in others, including parts of Delhi.

A senior executive at a leading ecom company said the book has spurred significant interest on the platform. An executive working at another ecom firm said search queries for the book were substantially higher than those typically recorded during launches of books in the political genre. These platforms, however, declined to share sales figures, citing confidentiality obligations and contractual restrictions.

Most bookstores that Business Standard visited on Tuesday and Wednesday said that up to 70 per cent of their total sales have come from Belonging. Touseef Mirza, the owner of South Delhi's Midland Bookshop, which has several stores across Delhi and its suburbs, said they had sold over 500 copies of the book in the last two days across their physical stores and web site.

"Even our customers who are not actively political readers are showing an interest in the book for the sake of knowing her journey," Mirza said.

IMAGE: Congress MP Jebi Mather poses with Belonging: A Journey of Love, November 10, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Publishing Industry Intrigue

Sources in the publishing industry said they were intrigued that Penguin let go of the opportunity of publishing Gandhi's memoir. A bookstore owner, who did not wish to be named, agreed, "All we can say is that it's Penguin's loss. Some of this demand was expected, and it was identified by Harper Collins."

At Bahrisons booksellers, metres from Khan Market's Faqir Chand Bookstore, people queued up outside the shop, and several clicked pictures with the book and posted on social media. "I am buying it because I am keen to know the first-hand experiences of a politician who hasn't spoken much in public about many things," a buyer said.

The memoir has evoked considerable interest on social media. Readers posted their pictures with the book, and reproduced short excerpts, such as the grief that Gandhi felt as a young mother at losing her premature baby.