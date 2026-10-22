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Sonia Gandhi Unveils Her Book, Belonging

By REDIFF NEWS October 22, 2026 16:26 IST 1 Minute Read
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Glimpses of Sonia Gandhi as she offers a first look at her book, Belonging: A Journey of Love in New Delhi on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

 

Sonia Gandhi

 
IMAGE: Congress Chairperson Sonia Gandhi with her upcoming book, Belonging: A Journey of Love. Photographs: @INCIndia X / ANI Photo

 

Key Points

  • Sonia Gandhi offered a first glimpse of her upcoming book, Belonging: A Journey of Love.
  • The Congress chairperson posed for photographs with the book in New Delhi on October 22.
  • Priyanka Gandhi joined her mother for the occasion, embracing Sonia after her debut on Instagram.

A First Look at the Book

Sonia Gandhi flips through the pages of her upcoming book

 
IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi flips through the pages of her book.

 

Group Photograph Marks the Occasion

Sonia Gandhi poses with a group holding her book

 
IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi poses for a photograph with her book.

 

Priyanka Gandhi Shares a Hug

Priyanka Gandhi hugs Sonia Gandhi

 
IMAGE: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi hugs her mother after Sonia Gandhi makes her Instagram debut.

 

Sonia Gandhi poses with her upcoming book

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

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Sonia GandhiNew DelhiPriyanka GandhiInstagramCongress

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