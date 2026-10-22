Sonia Gandhi Unveils Her Book, Belonging

Glimpses of Sonia Gandhi as she offers a first look at her book, Belonging: A Journey of Love in New Delhi on Thursday, October 22, 2026.
Key Points
- Sonia Gandhi offered a first glimpse of her upcoming book, Belonging: A Journey of Love.
- The Congress chairperson posed for photographs with the book in New Delhi on October 22.
- Priyanka Gandhi joined her mother for the occasion, embracing Sonia after her debut on Instagram.
A First Look at the Book
Group Photograph Marks the Occasion
Priyanka Gandhi Shares a Hug
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff