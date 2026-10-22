Sonia Gandhi Unveils Her Book, Belonging

Glimpses of Sonia Gandhi as she offers a first look at her book, Belonging: A Journey of Love in New Delhi on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

IMAGE: Congress Chairperson Sonia Gandhi with her upcoming book, Belonging: A Journey of Love. Photographs: @INCIndia X / ANI Photo

Key Points Sonia Gandhi offered a first glimpse of her upcoming book, Belonging: A Journey of Love.

The Congress chairperson posed for photographs with the book in New Delhi on October 22.

Priyanka Gandhi joined her mother for the occasion, embracing Sonia after her debut on Instagram.

A First Look at the Book

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi flips through the pages of her book.

Group Photograph Marks the Occasion

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi poses for a photograph with her book.

Priyanka Gandhi Shares a Hug

IMAGE: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi hugs her mother after Sonia Gandhi makes her Instagram debut.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff