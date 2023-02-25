News
Sonia Gandhi to address Congress plenary session today

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 25, 2023 09:56 IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former All India Congress Committee chief Sonia Gandhi will address leaders in Nava Raipur, as well as political, economic and international affairs resolutions will be deliberated upon at the party's 85th plenary session on Saturday.

IMAGE: Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi with her son and party leader Rahul Gandhi during the 85th Plenary Session of Congress, in Nava Raipur on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

At the start of the second day of the three-day conclave, the Congress president will release a book and party general secretaries will submit their respective reports.

After this Kharge will address the gathering.

 

A 'thanksgiving' statement for former Congress president Sonia Gandhi will also be read out at the session following which she will deliver her address.

The delegates will then deliberate upon the political, economic and international affairs resolutions, according to the programme shared by the party.

On the first day of the session, the Congress steering committee unanimously decided not to hold elections to the Congress Working Committee and authorised the party chief to nominate its members.

The decision was taken at the Kharge-led steering committee meeting which members of the Gandhi family skipped.

Later in the day, the party's subjects committee held its first meeting in which Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were also present soon after they arrived in Nava Raipur late Friday afternoon.

The meeting saw deliberations on the six resolutions to be adopted at the session.

The session, which comes in the backdrop of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that has been touted as a success by the party, is being attended by around 15,000 delegates.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
