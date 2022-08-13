News
Rediff.com  » News » Sonia Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19 again

Sonia Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19 again

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 13, 2022 13:33 IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 again and will remain in isolation.

IMAGE: Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

Earlier this week, her daughter and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also tested positive.

 

"Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per Govt. protocol," Congress general secretary Jaiam Ramesh said in a tweet Saturday.

Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for COVID-19 in early June as well.

Days after she had tested positive, the 75-year-old leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on June 12. She was discharged on June 20.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
