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Sonia Gandhi Launches Her Memoir

By REDIFF NEWS November 16, 2026 20:31 IST 1 Minute Read
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On Monday, November 16, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi launched her memoir Belonging: A Journey Of Love in New Delhi.

The book launch was attended by several INDIA bloc leaders, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Captain Amarinder Singh, who is now with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Published by HarperCollins India, the book was released last Tuesday to a lot of enthusiasm from readers.

 

Sonia Gandhi book launch

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi addresses guests at the launch event. Photograph: Congress/ANI Video Grab

 

Sonia Gandhi book launch

IMAGE: Mrs Gandhi, who turns 80 on December 9, at the launch event. Photograph: Congress/ANI Video Grab

 

Sonia Gandhi book launch

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi embraces her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who has been at her side during the couple of interviews the famouly reticent author gave The Guardian and The New York Times. Photograph: Congress/ANI Video Grab

 

Sonia Gandhi book launch

IMAGE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi arrive at the launch event. Photograph: Congress/ANI Video Grab

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

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