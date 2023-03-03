News
Rediff.com  » News » Sonia Gandhi in hospital, condition stable, say doctors

Source: PTI
March 03, 2023 14:35 IST
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi due to fever, doctors said on Friday.

According to a health bulletin issued by the hospital, her condition is stable.

She was admitted to the hospital on Thursday, a spokesperson of the hospital said.

 

D S Rana, Chairman, Trust Society, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said Gandhi has been admitted to the hospital under the supervision of Arup Basu, senior consultant, Department of Chest Medicine, and his team, "on account of fever".

"Gandhi is under observation and undergoing investigations. Her condition is stable," the bulletin added. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
