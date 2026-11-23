Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's grandnephew has issued a legal notice to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, demanding an apology and corrections for what he claims is a "distorted portrayal" of the freedom fighter in her memoir "Belonging: A Journey of Love," sparking a debate over historical narratives.

IMAGE: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi during the launch of her memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', in New Delhi, November 16, 2026. Photograph: AICC/ ANI Photo

Key Points Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's grandnephew, Satyaki Savarkar, has sent a legal notice to Sonia Gandhi over alleged "distorted portrayal" of the freedom fighter in her memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love.

The notice objects to statements on pages 201 and 443, claiming they are factually inaccurate and prejudicial to V D Savarkar's reputation, specifically regarding mercy petitions and his Hindutva ideology.

Satyaki Savarkar demands an unconditional apology, clarification, and correction within 15 days, threatening legal proceedings if demands are not met.

The notice cites official acts by the Government of India during Indira Gandhi's tenure, including a commemorative postage stamp and her personal contribution, as proof of Savarkar's recognised patriotism, contradicting the book's claims.

It calls for the objectionable statements to be corrected, qualified, or withdrawn from subsequent editions and electronic versions of the publication.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's grandnephew has sent a legal notice to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, seeking an unconditional apology, clarification, and correction over statements about the freedom fighter in her memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love, alleging a "distorted portrayal".

The legal notice, issued by advocate Sangram Kolhatkar on behalf of Satyaki Savarkar, objects to statements on pages 201 and 443 of the book, alleging that they are factually inaccurate, historically misleading, distorted and prejudicial to the reputation and legacy of V D Savarkar.

It asks Sonia Gandhi to comply with the demands within 15 days from receipt of the legal notice. In case of a failure or refusal to comply, Satyaki Savarkar may initiate appropriate legal proceedings and remedies before the competent court or authority, the notice states.

The notice states that Satyaki Savarkar recently came across the book authored by Sonia Gandhi and published by HarperCollins Publishers India, reportedly on November 10, and was disturbed by the statements and imputations concerning V D Savarkar.

Allegations Of Historical Distortion

The notice mentioned statements appearing on page 201 of the book: "While Congress freedom fighters were enduring assaults and imprisonment at the hands of the British rulers, senior ideologues of the RSS like Vinayak Damodar Savarkar were writing mercy petitions to their colonial masters, and their members were colluding with the British authorities as informers."

The statement, according to the notice, appearing on Page 443 reads: "A contrary vision, articulated by Gandhiji's contemporary Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the founder of the ideology known as Hindutva, views India as primarily a nation where Hindus are supreme-an outlook espoused by the RSS, the BJP, and their numerous affiliates across the country known collectively as the 'Sangh Parivar,' or 'Family of the RSS'.

The notice states that the statement on page 201 creates an impression that V D Savarkar was associated with or responsible for acts of informing upon or collaborating with the British authorities against Indian freedom fighters.

It categorically disputes such an implication, stating that it is unsupported by the historical context in which V D Savarkar's imprisonment, petitions and political activities must be examined, the notice stated.

It further states that VD Savarkar underwent prolonged imprisonment and severe hardships during British colonial rule, including incarceration in the Cellular Jail at the Andaman Islands.

The notice alleges that references to petitions submitted during his imprisonment, without examining the circumstances, historical background and surrounding events, present an incomplete and distorted account of his life and political struggle.

Misrepresentation Of Savarkar's Ideology

It also objects to the statement appearing on page 443, alleging that V D Savarkar's political and ideological philosophy has been portrayed as a vision of India in which Hindus are supreme.

The notice said the statement describes the characterisation as an oversimplification and misrepresentation of VD Savarkar's political and ideological thought, stating that his writings, speeches and political philosophy require consideration in their proper historical, intellectual and political context.

According to the notice, the statements appearing on pages 201 and 443, when read together, convey a distorted portrayal of VD Savarkar, both in relation to his participation in India's freedom struggle and his political philosophy, and are likely to mislead readers and create an unjustified adverse impression regarding his historical reputation and legacy.

Contradictions With Official Recognition

The notice further refers to the official acts of the Government of India during the tenure of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, as well as her personal actions, which it states formally recognised VD Savarkar's stature as an eminent patriot and freedom fighter.

It refers to the issuance of a special commemorative postage stamp honouring VD Savarkar by the government of India, and a personal contribution of Rs 11,000 by Indira Gandhi from her bank account towards the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak.

The notice also mentions the recognition of activists who suffered imprisonment during the Bhaganagar (Hyderabad) Unarmed Resistance Movement led by VD Savarkar as freedom fighters, and the commissioning of an official biographical documentary by the Films Division of India in 1983 on VD Savarkar's birth centenary.

The notice states that these documented state acts, coupled with Indira Gandhi's personal contribution, stand as proof of official and personal recognition of V D Savarkar's patriotism.

It calls upon Sonia Gandhi to explain how the statements appearing on page 201 can be reconciled with these official records and personal actions.

Demand For Apology And Correction

It further states that the publication of such statements without proper contextual explanation and substantiation has the potential to perpetuate historical misconceptions among the general public, and calls upon her to substantiate the assertions by reference to authentic historical material or acknowledge the "inaccuracies and misleading implications" and take appropriate corrective measures.

The notice seeks a written, unequivocal and unconditional apology in respect of the statements appearing on pages 201 and 443, a public clarification explaining their historical basis, "context and intended meaning, and acknowledging and correcting factual inaccuracies or misleading implications".

It also calls upon Sonia Gandhi to take appropriate steps, in consultation with HarperCollins Publishers India, to "correct, suitably qualify or withdraw the objectionable statements from subsequent editions, reprints and electronic versions of the publication".