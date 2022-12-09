Sonia Gandhi celebrates 76th b'day in Ranthambore; Rahul, Priyanka join in

Several Congress leaders greeted former party chief Sonia Gandhi on her birthday on Friday, with All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge saying her "indomitable spirit" in the wake of adversity has inspired millions.

IMAGE: Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The former Congress president is in Rajasthan's Ranthambore on her 76th birthday and is spending time with her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Rahul Gandhi is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra that is currently passing through Rajasthan. Today is a pre-declared holiday for the Yatra.

In a tweet, Kharge said, "Extending my warm birthday greetings to CPP Chairperson, Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji. Her grace, dedication, indomitable spirit and dignity in the wake of adversity has inspired millions. I wish her a long and healthy life".

The Congress, from its official Twitter handle, said, "Warm birthday wishes to Smt Sonia Gandhi who epitomizes sacrifice, courage & dedication.Her sense of duty and grace is an inspiration."

Several top Congress leaders including party general secretary organisation K C Venugopal, Sachin Pilot, Randeep Surjewala and Shashi Tharoor, wished the former party chief on her birthday.

While extending birthday greetings, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished Sonia Gandhi good health and a long life.

"I wish and congratulate UPA Chairperson Mrs. Sonia Gandhi on her birthday. She has been a source of strength for the party, her dedication and commitment towards the welfare of the people an inspiration to all. Wishing her a happy, healthy and long life," Gehlot tweeted.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted, "Happy birthday to the skilled organiser, UPA Chairperson and former All India Congress Committee President Mrs. Sonia Gandhi. May the party achieve new records and immense success under your effective guidance. I wish you long and good health."

In a tweet, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said, "Your true loyalty and dedication towards the country and the party is an inspiration to all of us. I wish you good health and a long life."