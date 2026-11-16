Sonia Gandhi breaks silence on who persuaded her to write memoir 'Belonging'

Sonia Gandhi's new memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey Of Love', offers a deeply personal account of her life, revealing her motivations for writing the book and her efforts to set the record straight about her family's history.

IMAGE: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi during the launch event of her memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', in New Delhi, November 16, 2026. Photograph: Congress/ANI Video Grab

Key Points Sonia Gandhi stated she wrote Belonging: A Journey Of Love to counter untrue narratives about her family.

She found writing about the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi to be the most difficult parts of her memoir.

Gandhi revealed her initial reluctance for Rajiv Gandhi to enter politics, fearing the loss of their personal time.

The title 'Belonging' reflects her personal journey and efforts to adjust to her new life in India after marriage.

The book has received an overwhelming reception from readers since its release last Tuesday, despite some online criticism.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Monday said one of the reasons for writing her memoir was that much had been written about her family that was not true and she wanted to set the record straight.

Speaking at the official launch of her book Belonging: A Journey Of Love, she said the portions that she found difficult to write were about the assassination of her mother-in-law Indira Gandhi and husband Rajiv Gandhi.

Recalling her bond with Rajiv Gandhi, she acknowledged that her romance with him was magical.

Why Sonia Gandhi Wrote Her Memoir

On the book getting a wonderful reception from the readers, Sonia Gandhi said she was overwhelmed by the love of people.

"I always thought people would be interested but this has been overwhelming and unexpected," she said in conversation with a HarperCollins India executive at the event attended by top leaders of the INDIA bloc, including chief ministers, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and her children -- Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Talking about critics, Gandhi said some reactions online were on the nasty side while some were genuine.

On why she wrote the book, Sonia Gandhi said her friends kept telling her that she must write her own story.

"I have been reticent to tell my inner feelings, but on the insistence of both Rahul and Priyanka and Manjulika Dubey, I finally relented," Sonia Gandhi said.

"At the beginning, it was difficult, but once I started the dam burst," she said.

"One of the reasons to write the book was because so much has been said about my family, mother-in-law, husband, son, daughter; most of it is unreal stories woven around you, hurtful things are said. This is a way of bringing out my feelings and about my family," he said.

Personal Struggles And The Meaning Of 'Belonging'

Sonia Gandhi said she had never kept a diary, either when she was growing up or in her political career, and most of the things in the book were from her memory.

She said she chose the title Belonging because it means to belong and "in my case about how hard I tried to belong".

"It is also the case with so many women in India; when they marry, they may be from the same background, but it is difficult for the women to adjust to their new household," she said.

Sonia Gandhi said when she came to India and became Indira Gandhi's daughter-in-law, it was not as informal as her Italian background.

The surroundings were more formal. "But my upbringing in Italy taught me to give respect to elders, seniors; that helped," she said.

Challenges And Family Bonds

Sonia Gandhi said she was terrified of Indira Gandhi to start with and it took time to start calling her "mummy".

"I was very against my husband joining politics; I was perhaps selfish because I thought all the time that was there, we will lose that. He had a lot of travelling. Our life changed, but that bond became stronger because that little time he had to spend was more important now," she said during the interaction at the book launch at ITC Maurya in New Delhi.

Sonia Gandhi also said that after Rajiv Gandhi's death, she "became a child" and her children -- Rahul and Priyanka -- "became parents".

Reception And Political Reactions

Several leaders of the INDIA bloc, including SP president Akhilesh Yadav, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM Chief Hemant Soren and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and BJP leader Amarinder Singh were among those who attended the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir here.

The book, published by HarperCollins India, was released last Tuesday to a lot of enthusiasm from readers as they have been lining up at prominent bookstores to pick up copies of the memoir while many have been ordering it online.

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Supriya Sule, Congress chief ministers D K Shivakumar (Karnataka) and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh), several senior Congress leaders, among others, attended the event.

While the BJP has accused Sonia Gandhi of "whitewashing" events in the book, Congress leaders have hailed the memoir for being candid and lauded the former party chief for her achievements.

Belonging: A Journey of Love is a personal memoir, with politics providing the background or "a kind of framework", as she writes in the book.