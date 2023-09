Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi with mild fever, but her condition is stable, sources said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi arrives to attend the Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders meeting, in Mumbai on September 1, 2023. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Gandhi was admitted to the hospital in central Delhi Saturday evening, a senior doctor told PTI.

"She has mild fever, but she is doing fine. Her condition is being monitored by a team of doctors," he said.

Her condition is stable, the sources added.