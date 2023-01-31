News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sonia cuts lone figure in Parliament with senior Cong leaders stuck in Srinagar

Sonia cuts lone figure in Parliament with senior Cong leaders stuck in Srinagar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 31, 2023 16:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi sat alone in her designated front row bench in Parliament's Central Hall during the president's address on Tuesday as senior leaders of her party remained stuck in Srinagar due to bad weather, after attending an event to mark the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

IMAGE: Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and other dignitaries during President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint session of Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session 2023, in New Delhi, January 31, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

However, a steady stream of leaders from across the aisle approached Sonia Gandhi and exchanged pleasantries.

 

Gandhi, who is usually flanked by senior party colleagues, was also greeted by both President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was sitting near Sonia Gandhi, was also seen leaning and speaking to her.

Gandhi, however, was seen engaged in a conversation for around half an hour with Trinamool Congress's Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien who was sitting a row behind her.

Incidentally, the TMC had earlier said the party had not been called to join the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra.

O'Brien and Gandhi were seen having a lengthy conversation before Murmu's speech began.

Putting political rivalries aside, All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader M Thambi Durai and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's TR Balu were seen smiling and hugging each other while having a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the Economic Survey was presented and the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day, PM Modi also enquired from Chirag Paswan about his mother's health.

In her first address to the joint sitting of Parliament on the first day of the Budget session, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the country has a government that is "stable, fearless, decisive", giving thrust to virasat (heritage) as well as 'vikas' (development) and working for all classes without any discrimination.

Friendly vibes were visible among different party MPs during the joint sitting of Parliament.

A bench, which usually seats five people, was seen being shared by six MPs from three different parties -- NCP's Supriya Sule, DMK's Kanimozhi, TMC's Saugata Ray and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, Neeraj Shekhar, Shivkumar Udasi and Nishikant Dubey.

During the speech, BJP MPs were seen thumping their desks frequently, which the Opposition claimed they were instructed to do so.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Read: Ghulam Nabi Azad's scathing letter to Sonia
Read: Ghulam Nabi Azad's scathing letter to Sonia
Grilled for 2 hrs, Sonia answers 27 top ED questions
Grilled for 2 hrs, Sonia answers 27 top ED questions
I know, you did it all for love: Priyanka to Sonia
I know, you did it all for love: Priyanka to Sonia
Asaram gets life imprisonment in 2013 rape case
Asaram gets life imprisonment in 2013 rape case
Deepti closes in on top T20I bowler ranking
Deepti closes in on top T20I bowler ranking
Morbi bridge collapse: Oreva Group MD surrenders
Morbi bridge collapse: Oreva Group MD surrenders
Covid-19 remains 'global health emergency': WHO
Covid-19 remains 'global health emergency': WHO
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Sonia Gandhi joins 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Karnataka

Sonia Gandhi joins 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Karnataka

Sonia admitted to hospital due to post-Covid issues

Sonia admitted to hospital due to post-Covid issues

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances