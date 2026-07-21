Sonam Wangchuk continues fast; hospital gives update on his health

Sonam Wangchuk's health remains stable at Safdarjung Hospital, though he continues to refuse intravenous fluids and glucose.

IMAGE: Activist Sonam Wangchuk announced on Monday that he would continue his indefinite hunger strike. Photograph: Amit/ ANI Photo

Key Points Sonam Wangchuk is receiving oral rehydration and potassium but continues to decline intravenous fluids and glucose despite medical advice.

He has extended his indefinite hunger strike, initiated on June 28, in protest against police action on student demonstrators and alleged NEET irregularities.

Wangchuk demands that youth leaders be allowed to meet parliamentarians or that he be permitted to meet them from the hospital.

Thousands of students protested near Parliament, calling for the education minister's resignation, and were met with police action.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's vital parameters remain stable but he continues to refuse intravenous fluids and glucose despite repeated medical advice, Safdarjung Hospital authorities said on July 21, Tuesday.

In a health bulletin issued at 9 am, the hospital said all necessary medical care is being provided, and his clinical condition remains under close and continuous assessment.

Wangchuk's Medical Condition

"Sonam Wangchuk continues to receive medical treatment at VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital under the close supervision of a multidisciplinary team of experts from VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi.

"At present, Shri Wangchuk's vital parameters remain stable. However, his blood sugar levels continue to remain on the lower side. His serum potassium level as analysed from a sample collected last night stands at 3.2 mEq/L, and he continues to have persistent pancytopenia, characterized by anaemia and low leukocyte counts.

"These clinical and laboratory parameters warrant continued close monitoring through serial investigations," the bulletin said.

"He is currently receiving oral rehydration therapy (ORS) and oral potassium supplementation. However, he continues to decline intravenous fluids and glucose administration despite repeated medical advice.

"In view of his ongoing mild to moderate dehydration, persistent laboratory abnormalities, and the physiological stress associated with prolonged fasting, sustained medical supervision and continuous clinical monitoring remain essential for his recovery and for the timely identification and management of any potential complications.

"All necessary medical care is being provided, and his clinical condition remains under close and continuous assessment. Further management will be guided by his clinical progress and serial laboratory investigations," the bulletin said.

Extension of Hunger Strike

Wangchuk announced on Monday that he would continue his indefinite hunger strike, saying the police action against protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party's "Sansad Chalo" march has prompted him to extend the fast until youth leaders are allowed to meet parliamentarians or he is permitted to do so from the hospital.

In a handwritten statement issued from the hospital, Wangchuk had said, "Seeing the brutality with which peacefully protesting youth are being dealt with, I have decided to continue my fast until the youth leaders are allowed to meet the parliamentarians at the Sansad Bhawan or I am allowed to meet them here at the hospital."

"Hopefully, the government will fix accountability for the education minister before that," he added.

Appeal for Peaceful Resolution

Wangchuk said he is "touched and moved" by the manner in which the protesters have maintained peace despite "provocation".

"I appeal to the government and the police force to resolve the issue by simply allowing the students to present their grievances before Parliament today or tomorrow. I am sure the young protesters will maintain peace tomorrow as they did today," he had said.

Thousands of young and angry people had converged near Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon session on Monday to push for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, only to be pushed back by lathis and teargas shells.

Background of the Protest

Wangchuk was on Saturday taken forcibly to Safdarjung Hospital by the Delhi police on the 21st day of his hunger strike.

He was on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.