Sonam Wangchuk's health critical, loses 9 kg on 19th day of fast

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's health has reached a critical stage on the 19th day of his indefinite hunger strike, with doctors warning of potential organ damage, as he continues to demand government action on alleged NEET irregularities and calls for a massive 'Chalo Sansad' march.

IMAGE: Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk rests on the 19th day of his indefinite hunger strike during the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points Activist Sonam Wangchuk has lost over nine kg on the 19th day of his indefinite hunger strike, with doctors warning of a critical stage where organs could be impacted.

Wangchuk has refused to end his fast despite appeals, urging supporters to participate in the 'Cockroach Janta Party's' proposed Parliament march on July 20.

The Delhi High Court has directed authorities to monitor Wangchuk's health daily and provide necessary medical intervention, emphasising the preciousness of human life.

Prominent figures like farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, music composer Vishal Dadlani, and actor Sayaji Shinde have expressed solidarity and urged government dialogue.

The 'Cockroach Janta Party' is protesting alleged NEET irregularities and aims for a large turnout at the July 20 Parliament march.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's weight loss crossed 9 kg on the 19th day of his indefinite hunger strike on Thursday, with doctors warning that he has entered a critical stage of prolonged fast and it could begin affecting his organs.

The health update came hours after Wangchuk, in a video message released late on Wednesday night, ruled out ending his fast despite appeals from political leaders and supporters, saying breaking it without any response from the government would send the wrong message.

Instead, he urged people to strengthen the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed Parliament march on July 20.

Support for Wangchuk's Agitation Grows

Support for the agitation continued to pour in, with farmer leader Rakesh Tikait announcing that he would visit Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar on Thursday evening.

Music composer Vishal Dadlani, actor Sayaji Shinde and author Shobhaa De also appealed to the government to engage in dialogue with the activist and expressed concern over his deteriorating health.

Meanwhile, the Delhi high court on Thursday directed authorities to monitor Wangchuk's health on a daily basis and provide medical intervention whenever required, observing that 'life of any citizen is precious'.

The Centre and the Delhi government told the court they had no objection to regular medical monitoring.

Medical Bulletin Reveals Critical Condition

According to the latest medical bulletin issued by Dr Satish Lamba, Wangchuk has lost more than 9 kg since beginning his hunger strike.

His blood sugar was recorded at 80 mg/dL, pulse rate at 72 per minute, while his blood pressure was 105/61 mmHg in the lying position and 101/65 mmHg while sitting.

Doctors said his hydration was fair and he remained mentally alert.

Lamba, however, warned that Wangchuk has entered a critical stage of prolonged fast.

"After glucose reserves are exhausted, the body consumes fat. After that, muscles begin to get consumed. His ketone level had reached 3-plus and, after improving hydration, it has come down to 2-plus. His uric acid is high, which indicates that muscles are being consumed," he said.

"The next stage can be alarming. Organs can be impacted. We are keeping him under 24x7 vigilance and hope it does not reach that stage. I urge the government to intervene as soon as possible because he is a precious gem and we do not want to lose him. If organs get impacted, it can be really alarming for us," Lamba said.

Wangchuk Urges 'Chalo Sansad' March

In his video message, Wangchuk sought to allay concerns over his health, saying medical examinations conducted so far had not indicated any immediate danger.

"My condition is not such that I will die in two-four days. Many medical tests have been conducted and the results are quite normal for an 18-day fast. An ECG was also done and it is not bad. I can continue for many more days. Yes, there is weakness and my muscles are getting weak, but my heart and core are still fine," he said.

Wangchuk urged his supporters to participate in large numbers in the proposed 'Chalo Sansad' march on July 20, instead of appealing to him to end the fast.

He said students should treat it as 'a real lesson in political science and democracy'.

He also appealed to people to register for the march through the campaign's website or missed-call initiative.

The CJP said around 1.5 lakh people had so far confirmed their participation in the July 20 Parliament march.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said he would meet Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar on Thursday evening, alleging that despite the activist remaining on an indefinite fast for 19 days, the government was showing little seriousness towards his condition.

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is also scheduled to visit the site on Thursday.

Expressing solidarity with the protesters, Vishal Dadlani said from the US that while he could not join the agitation in person, his 'heart is with' the students and Wangchuk.

"They are not demanding a regime change. This is about the rights of students. My request to the government is to listen to their demands," he said.

Actor Sayaji Shinde urged the government to initiate dialogue with Wangchuk, while author Shobhaa De voiced concern over his deteriorating health, saying doctors were warning that the next 24 to 48 hours could be crucial and she urged the government not to remain indifferent.

The CJP has been protesting at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and has called for a Parliament march on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session.