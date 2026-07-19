Sonam Wangchuk's health critical, IV fluids, nutritional support must: Doctor

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's health is at a critical juncture due to his ongoing hunger strike, with a senior doctor emphasising the urgent need for IV fluids and nutritional support to prevent irreversible damage and severe complications.

IMAGE: A view of the vacant protest stage at Jantar Mantar after environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, who was on an indefinite hunger strike for the last 20 days, was taken to Safdarjung Hospital, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points Administering IV fluids and nutritional support are crucial for Sonam Wangchuk's health, as his condition could become critical.

Wangchuk is suffering from dehydration and compensated metabolic acidosis, indicating his body is fighting the condition.

If his condition progresses to a 'decompensated' state, it could lead to severe complications like electrolyte imbalances, loss of consciousness, and organ damage.

Wangchuk was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital following a Delhi High Court order, but his family has not yet consented to recommended medical interventions.

Opposition leaders have met Wangchuk, supporting his demands but urging him to end his hunger strike.

Administering IV fluids and initiating nutritional support are essential for the health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, a senior doctor at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital has said and noted that beyond a certain point, the situation can become critical for the patient.

Wangchuk was admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday amid his ongoing hunger strike. He was brought to the hospital from Jantar Mantar by the Delhi Police on Saturday morning in a careful three-layered operation for essential medical care following the orders of the Delhi High Court.

Understanding Wangchuk's Medical Condition

Doctors had said earlier that Wangchuk remains conscious and clinically stable but is showing signs of dehydration and continues to refuse oral and intravenous fluid therapy despite repeated counselling.

Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, Senior Consultant in Internal Medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said the issued report also indicates 'compensated metabolic acidosis'.

"This clearly means that the body is being affected and is suffering from dehydration. Dehydration leads to increased lactic acid production and acidosis, which can impact kidney function. However, the use of the term 'compensated' implies that the body is still fighting the condition. Compensation occurs only when the body is actively trying to restore the imbalance. If the condition progresses to a "decompensated" state, it could become extremely harmful," he said.

Risks of Decompensation and Lack of Treatment

"Once decompensation sets in, complications such as electrolyte imbalances, loss of consciousness (which could potentially lead to a coma), and injury or dysfunction of the liver and kidneys may occur. Therefore, it is crucial to address issues such as electrolyte imbalances, particularly involving potassium and other substances vital for organ function at this stage. If left untreated, the damage could become irreversible and seriously detrimental. At present, we are at a stage where the body is still fighting the condition. Therefore, administering IV fluids and initiating nutritional support are essential. Beyond a certain point, the situation could become critical for the patient," he added.

Wangchuk was admitted to the hospital at around 7.30 am yesterday.

In a statement on Wangchuk's health, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said his family had not yet consented to the recommended medical intervention, despite repeated counselling by the treating team and an independent AIIMS expert.

The Ministry said Wangchuk continued to remain under close medical observation while efforts were being made to persuade him and his family to accept the recommended treatment at the earliest.

Leaders from several opposition parties had met Wangchuk at the protest site and while supporting his demands, had urged him to break his hunger strike.